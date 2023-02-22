Three students at Cedaredge High School are participating in an international student exchange program. They each arrived in the United States shortly before school started in 2022. Two seniors and one junior are all from different countries. We had the opportunity to talk and discuss some of the advantages, the challenges and the differences of life in the a small town.
Filip Kronander, a senior, is from Stockholm, Sweden. At 18, he said he hasn’t decided what he wants to do when he completes his education. One of the pitfalls of being an exchange student is that most originating countries will not accept the classes that are taken in the USA. This means that each of the students here will need to repeat their grade when they return home.
“The biggest difference in the schools,” Filip explained, “is that in Sweden you pick the subject you want to major in, like history or science or technology and that is what you study. Here you take a lot of different subjects. In Sweden you go deeper into each of the subjects.”
Olga Vtorushina is from Khanty-Mansiyski in Russia. She is also a senior. She said in addition to the language, people here are much friendlier. “In Russia you would never speak to someone on the street, or even look at them; they are … you know, grumpy. Here people are much more approachable. You see people and wave and talk to them. In Russia, you might speak to someone you know in the grocery store, but not like here.”
Olga has thrived in Cedaredge High, joining the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). She recently competed in the regional competition and placed second in Social Media Strategies. She will be going to state competition soon.
When asked what one thing has been completely different and unexpected, she quickly replied, “Homecoming. I think America is the only country that does something like that. It is something I will always remember.” Olga was part of the homecoming court this year. “I have met lots of friends and I hope to stay in touch with them.”
Leo Mayora, a junior, is from Bilbao, Spain. His biggest challenge has been the language. He has been surprised by the fact that in high school here the students use computers and do a lot of things on it. “In our school, the assignments are all written out. Many of the questions here are multiple choice and you choose one. At home, we have to know the answer to the questions and write the answers out.”
When asked what he missed most, Leo had a quick answer, “My family.” Although he has no siblings, he has two cousins, one older and one younger that are very close. “We do a lot of things together.” He said the houses here are different and in Spain, most are “many homes in one.” More like our apartments rather than a single-family home.
When asked about the food here, versus home, he said there was one thing he particularly liked here that they don’t have in Spain. He tried to explain to me the name of something that you drink – Nestle’s Quick. “You know,” he laughed, “chocolate milk!”
Each of the students are participating in sports or extra activities. Filip is part of the ski club. He said he like the fact that he can go skiing only 40 minutes or so from home and go many times. He enjoys the mountains here. Sweden has a much shorter ski season, and the resort is four-five hours away. Another thing that is different is that sports here are school based. He said it is good for school spirit. In Sweden the sports are community based.
Leo said he is playing basketball, which he likes, although he does not understand all the rules. He said he hated football. “All the kids are bigger than me and they knocked me down and I don’t understand how to play.” He made it clear that it was not something he wanted to pursue!
For Filip, he misses his friends. “In Sweden, I hang out with my friends a lot more. Here I mostly do things with my host family. I like it a lot, but it is different.”
In addition to their family and friends, each student had a different thing that they missed most. For Olga it is mass transit. “I can just jump on the train and go anywhere I want.”
Each of the students have ideas about the future, although they may not be clear. Olga plans to return to the states after college and pursue a career in the music industry, hopefully working behind the scenes and planning concert tours or something similar.
Leo wants to travel and perhaps be a pilot or have a career in the travel industry. He would like to return to the USA, but not to live here.
And Filip is planning on spending several weeks traveling with his family when they come to get him in June. They will be spending time sightseeing across the states.
Each of the three students felt they have learned a lot here and will treasure these memories for the rest of their lives.
