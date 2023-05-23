Near record snowfall in Cedaredge and on the mesas are producing near record flooding. With the warm temperatures finally arriving, the snow is melting on the Mesas. Both the Grand Mesa and Cedar Mesa received above normal amounts of snow, resulting in flooding on the Surface Creek, the Leroux Creek and many smaller tributaries that feed into the Gunnison River.
Kris Stewart, Delta Country Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager, told us that many of the areas along the creeks are out of their banks and can be very dangerous. “The water flow from the Mesas generally peak between 9 pm and 6-8 am. When the temperatures rise during the day and cause the snow to melt, it takes several hours for the runoff to get to the lower elevations. Just because a creek bed looks normal or even dry during the day, people should avoid camping along these areas as the nightfall brings the greatest flow of water.”
According to the USDA NRCS Snowtel monitors, Park Reservoir on the Grand Mesa is still covered with 93” of snow, which eventually results in 31” of water – or to be scientific, a lot of water flowing down the Surface Creek. Overland Park reservoir still has 52” and Uncompahgre Platea is at 63”. All of these feed into the Gunnison River in Delta where the river has breached its banks.
“Along these creeks and tributaries are still dangerous areas. People who have wood stacked by the creek or lawn furniture may see these things being swept away and then end up blocking bridges and culverts downstream, which results in more flooding. People need to be sure there is nothing that can be swept into the rushing water.”
There is a wealth of information on the www.nrcs.usda.gov site showing all of the areas in Delta and surrounding counties. The county’s website, www.deltacountyco.gov/810flooding, also gives a daily view of what is happening.
For now, Highway 133 between Paonia and Somerset is still closed in both directions due to the large sinkhole and road damage which happened on May 8. Delta County Fairgrounds Boat Ramp parking area is closed; Paonia River Park trails are closed; Delta’s Confluence Park Disc Golf Hole #14 is closed. In Cedaredge, the trail near the Cedaredge High School (to the north) is closed.
While the actual “safe date” has not been announced, the emergency management team is closely watching all the conditions of the area which are updated daily. If you live along the water in any of these areas and need sandbags, check your local area to see where you can get free bags, both filled and unfilled depending on the location.
