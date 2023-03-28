I could die here. That was my thought as I came over the rise on Highway 92, driving toward Hotchkiss from Delta, and viewing the magnificent West Elk Mountain Range for the first time. It took my breath away. I had been exploring where to land, where to live in Colorado with my horses. I slowed down and started madly snapping photos, admittedly while still at the wheel – but there was no one around. I had the road to myself. I want to ride in those mountains!
The real estate agent that I was on my way to meet said, “If you need to be near a shopping mall, we can stop talking right now.”
“Nope, I need to live where there are trail riders,” I told her. “For me, it’s all about the horses.”
The agent assured me I’d find a community of riders. So, I chose a log home in Crawford for myself and my four equines, and now live with a mountain view that kills me multiple times a day, dawn to dusk, with its beauty in the changing light.
That was three years ago. Since then, I’ve found neighbors that ride, horse trainers around the corner from me, and in 2020 I learned about the Women’s Surface Creek Saddle Club.
“Call Juleen,” I was told.
Juleen was great, so welcoming. She asked me about my horses, their breeds, names and ages. I appreciated that she took an interest in my horse family, and not just my riding ability! Horse people can talk horses like nobody’s business. These were my kind of people. I think I found my tribe!
I was excited for the first ride. She gave me directions to “The Round Corral,” a trailhead on Grand Mesa. Eight women were there for the ride. Once tacked up, Juleen gathered us in a circle to be sure we were all good to go, give us an idea of the ride that lay ahead, as well as reminders of basic trail riding etiquette, perhaps for the benefit of the newbie (yours truly). Things like: “stay behind the trail boss … don’t crowd the horse in front of you … pass with permission at a walk … and advise others when encountering obstacles such as low hanging branches, holes in the trail or hikers ahead.”
Safety has to be priority when trail riding, but fun and enjoyment of the adventure need not be compromised, and are only enhanced actually, by respectful riders and well-behaved horses.
It was my first experience of the Grand Mesa - only seeing a smidgen of that vast and spectacular national forest - and I was blown away by the beauty, the varied and striking terrain, the unexpected lakes and reservoirs. Free-range cattle encountered were a good experience for my horse. She was on alert to all that was new, but never spooked, and I was proud of her good manners with her fellow equines.
My fellow riders were friendly and helpful. I was happy to have found what I’d been looking for: a community of horse-women to show me this beautiful area on horseback. Since that first ride I’ve been on green rides (“easy”- 6 miles or less), blue rides (“intermediate”- 12 miles or less), and one black (“difficult” - 20 miles or less). Very fun are the monthly birthday rides - celebration rides that incorporate a picnic. We’re talking phenomenal food spreads brought in on horseback, and a time out from riding for conversation and getting to know each other better.
Halloween rides mean costumes! Fourth of July and Christmas mean parades! Optional, varied club activities have only one requirement: to have fun!
The club absolutely welcomes new members! Do you have a trail horse? Great! But if not, some of us would enjoy helping you find one. Do you enjoy the thought of disappearing – horseback, into peaceful woods, traversing meadows, or climbing mountains - and want to make it happen, with a group of like-minded souls? Do you, as I did, want to be part of a horse-loving and riding community?
We invite you to consider joining, and to contact us with any questions. And should you become a member, we look forward to meeting you at one of our monthly meetings, and of course on our riding adventures!
