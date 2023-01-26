Ted Thompson, a former Loveland, Colorado, Chamber of Commerce president, had an idea 50+ years ago to combine Loveland’s romantic name with that most romantic holiday – Valentine’s Day! It was an idea that touched the hearts of millions. This year, it’s expected to touch another 400,000 people in all 50 states and more than 100 countries around the world.
Valentines sent to Loveland from around the nation and the world are stamped with a poem and a bare-bottomed cupid, then the greetings are mailed to their destinations.
Although Thompson died several years ago at the age of 87, his spirit is still in the program. Mr. Thompson wrote the cancellation cachet until his death, now local artists try to fill his shoes.
To have your special Valentines stamped with Loveland’s cachet, place your pre-stamped, pre-addressed Valentines in collection boxes at:
Cedaredge FoodTown by Friday, Feb. 3
Eckert, Somerset, Hotchkiss
Crawford & Paonia Post Offices
by Saturday, February 6
These businesses will then forward your Valentines to Loveland, or you can mail your Valentines directly to Loveland by enclosing your pre-stamped, pre-addressed Valentines in a larger, first class envelope and mail to: Postmaster, Attn: Valentines, Loveland, CO 80537. They are then hand stamped by volunteers with the Loveland cachet, cancelled at the Loveland Post Office and remailed.
To ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, which is February 14, U.S. Mail must be received by February 6. The deadline for international mail is February 1.
