Authentic Thai food in Hotchkiss, Colorado? Yes please, say the citizens of the North Fork Valley. When 476 Eatery appeared on Bridge Street last year, local restaurant-goers flocked to the new restaurant, and the crowds haven’t let up. With a menu offering eclectic Asian-fusion dishes and an upscale but casual ambiance reminiscent of a trendy neighborhood in Denver, the eatery has become a go-to spot for date night and family dining alike.
Owners and operators Teak (Wadeepohn Setkiddee) and Paul (Phakhaphon Rodthanong) landed in Atlanta when they first moved to the United States from Thailand in 2016. While Paul was working as a chef in a Thai restaurant, the pair began to contemplate opening a restaurant of their own. Having visited Colorado, they were set on moving west and bringing a taste to some lucky town but were still deciding on the exact location. While searching the internet, they came across a space for lease in one of the historic Hotchkiss Hotel spaces and decided to make a move – sight unseen.
On their first visit to Hotchkiss, the smallness of downtown Hotchkiss had Paul and Teak somewhat concerned. Little did they know that hungry patrons from all over the county would converge on the restaurant during their first opening week, forcing them to call in reinforcements in the form of Teak’s college friend, Dee. While Dee (Patcharawadee Talley) was packing her belongings up for the move from Pennsylvania to Colorado, Paul and Teak remained “in the weeds” as word of the restaurant spread throughout the county. Somehow, they managed to keep up with the demand, even though Paul was the only soul in the kitchen for months. The two were ever-mindful of their customers’ patience – customers who know that good things come for those who wait.
Because Paul was familiar with several Thai offerings, he chose the menu items they thought would do well here. Although the menu fits nicely on two pages, the offerings range from classic Thai dishes and curries to sushi rolls and stir-fry plates. With a little bit of something for everyone, the menu gives plenty of reasons to come back and try something new each visit, although it can sometimes make for a difficult decision as many of their dishes are somewhat addictive.
With the addition of Dee, running the front of the house alongside Teak, and some new kitchen help, 476 Eatery is running like a fine-tuned machine these days, so much so that the team is in the process of expanding their Asian-fusion offerings to Montrose. After having visited Montrose several times, the trio decided there was ample opportunity to open a satellite location downtown, of which Dee will take the managerial reins. With a similar menu to the Hotchkiss location and elements of their now-seasoned staff poised to make a move, Montrose is in for a treat.
Residents of the North Fork Valley really didn’t know what had hit them when the eatery came to town. Teak recalls one local resident who shared that she would never have guessed in a million years that a Thai restaurant would open in downtown Hotchkiss. While Paul and Teak have braced themselves for a barrage of tourists in town for various weekend events, it’s the locals who have consistently found familiar seats in the contemporary dining room or under the lights on the tastefully decorated outdoor patio, which they intend on covering and firing up heaters to extend the outdoor dining season throughout the winter. They’re thrilled at the response they have received from their loyal customers and are committed to expanding the food horizons of everyone in Delta County – one delicious dish at a time.
Oh, and why 476 Eatery you may ask? It’s not the address, but Paul’s lucky numbers. Lucky indeed – for us.
476 Eatery is located at 107 West Bridge Street in Hotchkiss. They are open for lunch from 11:30 to 2:30 Tuesday through Saturday and for dinner from 4:30 to 9:30 Tuesday through Sunday. For a complete menu and more information, visit 476eatery.com.
