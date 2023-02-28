Baily Massano has been in a battle for her life for more than a year now. An acute onset of seizures in December of 2021 led to further complications from reactions to medicines and eventual paralysis due to contracting West Nile virus. Baily is the daughter of Steve Massano Jr. and Karri and Custer McLeod. She grew up in Delta and is a graduate of the 2014 class from Delta High School.
After experiencing a series of seizures out of the blue in the winter, Baily underwent an EEG the following May at Denver Health to determine the cause. In April, a consultation with a neurologist at Denver Health determined that she should begin taking a prescription medication. Unfortunately, Baily developed a severe allergic reaction to the medication, and in June, the doctors diagnosed her with Dress Syndrome. Eight days later, while still suffering from fevers, she was released to return home.
Later that same week, Baily became seriously ill and was put on a flight for life to Denver Health. She was diagnosed with acute liver failure and transferred to UC Health there. Baily was placed as a recipient on the national liver donor list. Due to the state of her liver, she was given 24 to 48 hours to find a liver. A close match came at the 36-hour mark. The donor was from Texas and had a different blood type, but the organ was received, the procedure was performed and it was a success with some minor complications.
Baily was in and out of the hospital for the remainder of the summer. The family had no choice but to pay for three-month hotel stays while she was recovering from the transplant surgery. Eventually, in early September, she was released to return to the Western Slope, but her return home would not last long. On September 16, While visiting her boyfriend in Craig, Baily began to feel sick. He took her to the hospital in Meeker, and she was again put on a flight for life to UC Health. After a barrage of tests, it was discovered that she had contracted West Nile virus and suffered from viral meningitis in her brain and spine.
Baily was intubated and moved to intensive care where she remained for 90 days. The doctors at UC health warned that she would never be able to be free of the ventilator. In December, she was transferred for rehabilitation to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital, where her ventilator was removed after just two weeks. The complications from West Nile, which were so severe due to her weekend state from reactions to her liver transplant medication, have left her paralyzed from the neck down. When this article was written, she was still on a feeding tube, but she has been conscious and showing signs of improvement.
Baily has been scheduled to be released from Craig Hospital on March 1, and by the time you read this, has likely made her way home to Delta County, but she will need extensive home healthcare and continued rehabilitation. Her parents, Karri and Custer, have a small home in Hotchkiss with an addition that needs to be finished and made wheelchair accessible to serve as a bedroom and bathroom for Baily.
In addition to the unimaginable emotional toll that Baily’s family has undergone, the extensive stays in Denver, hospital expenses, and the mounting costs to prepare a room for Baily to come home to are financially overwhelming. You can help Baily and her family by making a donation to Battle For Baily at any Bank of Colorado branch. A Go-Fund-Me page under the same name is also active for those who would rather donate online.
This is not the first time tragedy has struck our community, and it will not be the last. One of the most remarkable aspects of Delta County is the way that friends, neighbors, and complete strangers react to families in need. Baily’s family needs us now, and if history is any indication of probable outcomes, our community will answer the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.