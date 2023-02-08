It’s February! I can already smell the carnations and chalky Sweethearts candy. As we get into the love struck spirit, crafting heart-shaped Valentines from construction paper, let’s take a moment to talk about hearts: the real ones.
Our beloved fist-shaped organ is the primary organ of the circulatory system that pumps blood around the body as it beats. This is no small feat. The heart pumps around 2,000 gallons of blood a day! Like much of our anatomy, the heart is a complex muscle. To keep it pumping regularly, our hearts need electrical signals to tell it when to contract and relax. A matrix of blood vessels, valves, and tissues within the four chambers of the heart work together systematically to keep the good stuff moving (and in the right direction!).
And so, as we revel in the daily accomplishments of our dutiful hearts, may we also equip ourselves with the knowledge of what to do when it’s not working properly. There is a range of cardiac emergencies that can occur including heart attack, cardiac arrest and unstable angina. Angina is a type of chest pain often described as squeezing, pressure, or tightness that is caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. Cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops beating.
Recent studies suggest that less than half of those who suffer from cardiac arrest receive any type of CPR assistance from bystanders. This is not because bystanders don’t know what to do. It’s because a common response in these types of situations is for people to feel hesitant about their skills or fearful they will do something wrong.
CPR classes are important, relevant and valuable. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, more commonly known as CPR, is a life-saving technique that helps maintain blood flow to the brain and heart. Knowing CPR and feeling confident in emergency situations could save a life, at home or in public. Truth be told, you may never use the skill. But it sure can be empowering to know that you have the potential to step in, take action, and save a life. Whether it’s a certification class or educational class, keeping the technique and information fresh in the mind is key.
North Fork EMS hosts CPR courses throughout the year. A series of free, educational CPR courses are available, as well as American Heart Association CPR Certification Classes. We are excited to offer our AHA CPR Certification Class in the North Fork Valley, conveniently located and at an economical price! Keep an eye out for our class schedule on our website, northforkems.com or in the “Classes” section of the High Country Shopper.
Another thing to keep in mind is that we may have a special tool at our fingertips: the AED! Contrary to common belief, automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are designed for the lay person to use. AEDs are lightweight, portable devices that deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heart beat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest. It’s important to note, the device gives step-by-step verbal instructions and advises a shock only for ventricular fibrillation (VF) or another life-threatening condition – meaning, they are designed to shock only when VF or VT (ventricular tachycardia) rhythms are detected.
North Fork EMS and the North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary have donated dozens of AEDs to public buildings throughout the North Fork Valley over the years. The hope is that our community will feel safe and empowered! For information on CPR classes or AEDs, contact Katie at khedley@nfems.com or visit northforkems.com.
