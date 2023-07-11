Folks attending the 4th of July Cherry Days parade in Paonia this year were introduced to Bubbles, a 40-foot-long rainbow trout that was the brainchild of locals Paul Kimpling and Kristen O’Brien. The idea was conceived during the last Cherry Days parade, and construction of the epic undertaking began just after the new year. Bubbles, intended to inspire the community, made a big splash – one that Paul and Kristen hope to see the ripples of for the foreseeable future.
It began with a simple enough thought while Kristen and Paul were watching the parade in 2022. Paul turned to Kristen and plainly stated, “I want to make a rainbow trout.” Three months later, when the touring performance art group, Bread and Puppets, presented their brand of pageantry in the park with their larger-than-life puppets, Paul was inspired to construct the fish as a puppet and fashion it like a Chinese dragon.
In an interview on KVNF’s Local Motion, conducted by Lisa Young, Paul expressed that he saw the value of art communicating ideas that are hard to articulate during the Bread and Puppets show and decided that this would be a fun way of inspiring and uplifting people. The idea was simple, as Kristen explains – the rainbow trout has great significance in Colorado, and the symbolic relation of rainbows to the LGBTQ Pride movement is a good fit. Both are a part of our area's culture and represent different elements of the community. Kristen sees this kind of activism as much more productive and effective than trying to force changes through policy.
The hard part was the construction itself. Paul decided to adopt a common theme that resonates with many in Paonia – recycling – and set to work collecting colorful aluminum cans for the project. As the movement grew and volunteers through connections with The Learning Council came to lend a hand, Bubbles grew as well. The original scaled model expanded from 30 to 40 feet as the logistics of building and operating the fish came into focus. More than 4,000 cans were collected, sorted, washed, cut and flattened before they were attached in the correct spot to represent the colorful scales of a rainbow trout.
Paul and Kristen were humbled by the support of The Learning Council and the many volunteers who made the project possible. For both of them, equally as important as preparing and finishing Bubbles for the parade was the process itself, which offering them a chance to interact and become acquainted with community members, allowing them to share a commitment to a project they could all be proud of.
Bubbles, powered by seven people and accompanied by a mob of dancers, swam down Grand Avenue as real-life bubbles were emitted from the fish, giving the illusion of an underwater journey upstream toward the town park. The attention to detail was not lost on the crowd of onlookers, as even the mouth of the fish opened and closed. When the awards were handed out in the park for best parade entries, Bubbles, unsurprisingly, took Best Group Entry and Best Overall.
Based on the conversations the organizers had with folks after the parade, many were moved and grateful to have been a part of the experience. Inviting the community to participate in an idea that fosters the creation of safe spaces for communities within the community by bringing Bubbles to the streets was an amazing experience for Kristen and Paul.
What’s next for the fantastic fish? Plans to take Bubbles on tour, making an appearance at the Grand Junction Pride Fest in September, and possibly other celebrations are in the works. In the meantime, the colorful creation might just wind up on display somewhere in town, perhaps at The Learning Council itself, until Paul and Kristen are ready to swim upstream again.
Paul and Kristen wished to impart onlookers with the same sense of spirit that the project, an undertaking involving many volunteers, offered to them. They both hope that it was inspiring to some and that it offered reassurance to any members of the community that need to know that they are loved and are not alone. The shared desire of everyone involved is that a sense of security was conveyed by showing that people do care and that we are all better off when we work together.
You can listen to the interview with Paul and Kristen on KVNF.org by navigating to Local Motion. The Learning Council resides at 138 Grand Avenue in Paonia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.