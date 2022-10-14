Every pioneer family has a story to tell. But the tragedies and triumphs of the Blatchly’s played a significant role in weaving the colorful history of Delta. Foremost among their trials was the untimely demise of one family member who became the unfortunate victim of a bank robbery gone wrong. However, it is the matriarch of the family who is the principal character of their story. Hers is an epic account of fortitude – and family above all else. It is a story of palace living and abject poverty, and the trail of her tale spans from a kingdom in Siam to the newly opened territory on the western slopes of the Rocky Mountains and beyond. Her name was Mary Adelle Bradley-Blachly, but everyone knew her as Dellie.
Dellie said “I do” to Andrew (Trew) Blachly in a private home in Kansas City, Missouri. Others present at the ceremony included the minister, Dr. Cheever, and his wife, who stood as witness for the young couple. The year was 1877, and the ceremony needed to be performed in Missouri, as the state of Kansas, where the two had met just a few weeks prior, did not allow first-cousins to marry. The engagement took Dellie as much by surprise as everyone else in their family, but the two were not to be dissuaded. Dan, the young bride’s brother pleaded with her, “But your children will be lunatics!” To which Dellie simply replied, “Oh no, Trew tells me that because we were born in different parts of the world, the children will be all right.”
Mary Adelle was born into the Bradley household on the grounds of the Bangkok palace on November 30, 1854. She was said to be a delicate child, and some were concerned that she might not withstand the unsanitary conditions of Bangkok at that time. However, Dellie, as she soon became known to everyone, proved to be more resilient than the family gave her credit. She became the most beloved member of the household and grew to be an intelligent, curious and kind young lady.
As strangers in a strange land, the Bradleys were living in somewhat modest luxury compared to many in the neighboring city of Bangkok. Dr. Bradley, a physician and a missionary had taken a post in Siam, now known as Thailand, and was stationed near the palace in Bangkok. At the time, the country was still ruled by a monarchy as the last king of Siam, Mongkut, presided over the land. Dr. Bradley became a friend to the king and served as personal physician to his many concubines, and although the family lacked any real monetary wealth, they lived in great comfort due to the king’s generosity.
King Mongkut gifted the Bradleys a plot of seven acres near the palace, where he ordered a large home to be constructed entirely of teakwood to house the family and to suit the doctor’s medical purposes. The grounds were covered with hibiscus, palm trees, oleanders and banana plants. Dellie loved to sit on the dock and watch the fireflies dance over pink lotus blossoms on moonless nights. Some sixteen servants, including cooks, housekeepers, a nurse for the children, and even a table-boy, were sent to work on the Bradley estate. Memories of visiting the king in the palace and receiving gifts of silk hidden in carved wooden limes were not soon forgotten by young Dellie, who would be struggling to feed her own family in the wilds of Colorado just a few short years later.
After the death of her father, several of the Bradley children departed from Siam. Soon after, King Mongkut acquired a young teacher for his many children. Her name was Anna, and their story would eventually be immortalized as The King and I on Broadway and in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the nineteen-year-old Dellie journeyed overseas to Ohio to attend college but was diverted to Oberlin, Kansas, where she was tasked with the care of her ailing uncle. It was there that she would fall in love with her cousin Andrew. Dellie’s aunt Martha, soon to be known to her as Mother Blachly, would become an ever-looming presence in Dellie’s life, and although her mother-in-law tolerated the union, an unnamed animosity grew between the two.
Trew and Dellie began to have children, all of whom were healthy and lacking any sign of “lunacy.” The couple decided to journey west for the new frontier, and landed in Monument, Colorado. Andrew took work as a purveyor of grocery goods and drugs to the burgeoning towns in Colorado. The couple moved several times, following the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad as the line was completed to Salida, Gunnison, and eventually to the newly incorporated town of Delta. Dellie and Trew had eight children – all boys, and the delicate flower raised by servants in Siam received a crash course in domestic life on the frontier. To the horror of Mother Blachly, Dellie had no idea how to make a bed, much less kill, dress, and cook a chicken. But Dellie proved to be a quick study when motivated by necessity.
While living in Gunnison, Trew had purchased some 150 acres “sight unseen” that lay just a few miles south of Delta. When the family first arrived, they lived in tents until a proper house could be built, and Trew took survey of the mostly barren land that soon proved somewhat inhospitable to farming. With mounting debts to drug manufacturers in the east and failed attempts to cultivate the land on their farm, Trew invested some of their interests in the Farmer’s and Merchants Bank in Delta. He also took a position as a cashier, which proved to be a fatal mistake.
On a warm September morning in 1893, two strangers entered the bank. Trew rose to greet them, and his greeting was returned by two drawn Colt revolvers. As he reached under the counter for his own weapon, he was shot in the head and instantly killed. Unknown to Dellie, who was busy caring for eight boys just a few miles away, her trials had taken a turn for the worse. The notorious McCarthy gang, whose members were known associates of Butch Cassidy, were smartly dealt with by a sharpshooting hardware-store owner who happened to be cleaning his rifle on the steps when the shooting started. The day would go down as the most infamous event in the history of Delta, with Trew Blachly as the only innocent casualty of the entire affair.
The farm was sold well below market value as Dellie was tasked with paying off Trew’s sizable druggist debt. She and her eight boys moved to a new home on Garnet Mesa. The house had been quickly, cheaply, and poorly built, and the winter wind cut through it like a knife. The spring of 1894 found Dellie on her knees with her children, praying for food. Their call was heard by neighbors who helped to see them through, and the family soon began to farm the 30 acres that surrounded the house with moderate success. The Blachlys spent many nights huddled around the fire as Dellie told the boys stories set in warm nights of Siam and of a life that surely must have belonged to someone else.
Through backbreaking labor, amid sickness, poverty and times often bordering on starvation, Dellie, with help from her older boys, who brought home money from running cattle and pruning orchards, managed to scrape together enough money to send the oldest four boys to college. When the fourth son said his goodbyes and boarded the train heading east, she turned to her four remaining sons and said, “Boys, it’s time to dig potatoes for supper again.”
Eventually, Dellie saw every one of her eight boys depart for college and the promise of a better life. Each of them graduated – two with Ph.D.’s to their name. At the age of 62, she left Colorado for the first time in nearly forty years. She traveled to Chicago to attend her son Clarance’s wedding and then journeyed onward to Madison, Wisconsin, where she took up residence to “keep house” for another pair of sons, Lou and Ted. Norman, Oklahoma, would be her next stop, and the following move to Boulder, Colorado would prove to be her last. There she was content to write letters to her sons and reflect on her life from her front porch. In the summer of her seventy-second year, Dellie took a train to Washington, DC, to visit her sons for the last time. She would not return.
Dellie had confessed to her family later in life that she thought of herself as a disagreeable daughter-in-law, an undeserving wife, and a failure as a mother. The entirety of her circle of family and friends knew better. They knew all too well of her selfless devotion despite an arduous struggle against desperate odds as a widowed mother of eight children in an untamed land. While her tombstone was modest, like the lady laid to rest there, several words come to mind that would have been befitting of inscription: perseverance, integrity, and grit among them. When the musical playwright Oscar Hammerstein sat down to write The King and I, he had brushed just past the edges of a real story worthy of a song, but that is likely just the way Dellie would have wanted it.
You can read more about the robbery of the Farmer’s Merchant Bank in the Spotlight Historical Archives at HighCountryShopper.com in the story titled, Once Upon a Time in Delta, and also in James Wetzel’s book, Banks Bullets, and Bodies. Dellie’s story is told in a book written by her niece, Ruth Bradley, titled Dellie, A Lotus in the Dust. The Delta County Historical Society Museum has a fascinating display on the robbery and another concerning Dellie and her family, including an ornate robe gifted to her father from the King of Siam.
