The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Monday, February 27. The winter months brought many changes to the chamber, offering opportunities to reevaluate several aspects of their organization. While several financial factors, including those attributed to the maintenance of a costly building, may have been the catalyst for some overdue conversations, those conversations led to some constructive meetings where a new course has been laid. The board is excited about the organization's future and what they plan to offer area business owners.
When discussing the changes at hand, chamber board president Mariah Emond claims that instead of scaling back, the chamber has scaled forward. Board members all agreed that they had been spread too thin to stay true to their mission to support businesses and connect the community. Too many events and activities can easily distract from what is really important for a chamber, which has always strived to maintain the core aspects of EARN – Education, Advocacy, Resources, and Network.
Constraints on cash flow have also forced them to realign their focus. A financial crunch near November's end precluded the need to lay off their paid staff. The chamber finished the year on volunteer power through help from neighbors, community members, and board members, all pitching in. Now they have turned their efforts to redefining what the chamber can do for their members and how they can use that membership money through a succinct action plan. The chamber is now gaining solid footing on the financial front and are looking toward hiring an executive director who can put these objectives into action.
After careful analysis, board members concluded that monies spent on maintaining the chamber building, one of the magnificent cornerstone buildings of downtown Delta, would be better spent on projects that would help their members, as the building is in constant need of repairs. They would much prefer to be out in the community as many of the most productive meetings happen in places like coffee shops. While they are reluctant to lose their presence on Main Street, they have realized that paying for and staffing that space was not serving the chamber and, therefore, not serving their members. Of course, the board is committed to continuing to work with the City of Delta to find solutions for distributing visitor information to the public throughout Delta.
The plan for the future is to join the city in the makerspace, which will be located in the new library. There, the chamber can become a part of the burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit of Delta County. The maker space will lend itself well to the chamber's needs, allowing them to be a part of the family that helps new businesses get their start. The digital marketing capabilities, sound, and other technical offerings available at the library will be a great addition to the resources on hand for the chamber.
The chamber has always been instrumental in organizing many events that occur in Delta. Deltarado Days, a long running celebration of our agricultural community, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, several events are occurring throughout the month of July with the official Deltarado Days celebration occurring on July 21 and 22.
The Spring Expo is a vendor-centric event that happens every April in Confluence Park in Delta. The educational event is a great place to learn how to improve home and health, as well as gardening techniques. Several products and activities highlight the great outdoors in Western Colorado. The Spring Expo happens on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 this year.
The board has put a lot of effort into dissecting possible outcomes and coming to conclusions that will lead to the prosperity of its members. The vision of the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is stated as, Unifying all of Delta County’s businesses to create a thriving and prosperous hub. While the vision has not changed, refocusing on that vision leads them to take the necessary steps to ensure they stay true to the business community.
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes input from all local business owners and community members. You can find out more information about what your local chamber can do for your business by visiting them online at www.deltacolorado.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.