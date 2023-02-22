The Egyptian Theatre has entertained Delta County residents for the better half of a century. This iconic art deco cinema is rich with a history spanning nearly 100 years. The recent acquisition by Kelly Anderson and a nonprofit board titled the Delta Egyptian Theatre Corporation, may have just saved the theater's future. With plans to renovate several long-neglected aspects of the property and a goal to provide a wide variety of entertainment from nostalgic cinema to second-run films and a host of live musical and cultural offerings, Kelly is planning to do everything he can to make the theater a viable and vital part of downtown Delta for many more years to come.
In September of 1928, the Egyptian Theatre heralded the grand opening of the country's second Egyptian-revival movie house. The single-screen theater held 750 seats, and Consolidated Theaters hosted the grand opening. Egyptian revival architecture experienced a brief period of popularity in the 1920’s after Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood opened in 1922. The trend was inspired by the discovery of King Tut’s tomb in Egypt the same year.
During the depression of the 1930s, when business was poor in small theaters, this little theatre greatly influenced the motion picture industry. 20th Century Fox Regional Manager, Charles Yeager devised a promotion called “Bank Night,” which awarded $30 to a random patron once a week. The Egyptian was the pilot theater in Yeager’s program. By 1937 more than 5000 theaters were distributing over $1,000,000 in prizes. Bank Night helped pay for mortgages and college tuitions and saved the movie industry.
In the decades that followed, the Egyptian lost much of its luster. Both weather and inconsistent remodeling over the next 60 years took its toll on the movie house. Due to the cultural significance of ‘Bank Night,” the theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, and because it was one of only seven surviving Egyptian style theaters in the country, historical grants were awarded for restoration. With additional funding by owner Jeanne Dewsnup and five years of painstaking labor, that restoration was completed in 1997.
The Dewsnups ran both the Egyptian and the Tru-Vu drive-in for many years. After Jeanne passed away in 2019, management of the Egyptian was in the hands of Jim and Jane Lane from Utah, who ran both the Egyptian and the Tru-Vu until 2022, when both theaters were sold to two different entities for the first time in over 60 years. While the Tru-Vu is now in the hands of Jorge Rodriguez and his family, who are anxiously awaiting the coming outdoor movie season, the Egyptian is being governed by a nonprofit board under the direction of Kelly Anderson. His team is on a mission to upgrade long-overdue aspects of the theater while maintaining its historical significance in the community and offering an array of entertainment, including stage shows and movies.
Kelly, an operatically trained performer, became interested in arts and administration opportunities and managed several productions from Wisconsin to Florida. While searching for the perfect-sized nonprofit opportunity, he came across the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, which was looking for a director. Ten years later, Kelly is still with the symphony, but the idea of a side project to renovate and run a historic theater venue has long been a dream.
The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction caught Kelly’s eye as a potential building for the project he had been contemplating, but the projected renovation bills were adding up to be more than he wished to take on in a long-term scenario. The Egyptian Theatre, however, which has been recently renovated to some extent with historical society grants, was a project well worth consideration. After taking a tour of the building, Kelly was sold and soon entered negotiations with the Colorado Historical Foundation, which provides loans for the preservation of historical buildings. However, he was a little disheartened when, less than two weeks before closing, the organization told him they wanted all board members to sign as guarantors on the loan. More than one board member is retired and living on a fixed income, an obstacle that removed this option from the table.
Ultimately, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, who authorizes loans for Historical Foundation participants, came around and agreed to a loan with only Kelly and his wife as guarantors. Meanwhile, Kelly, in a collected state of mild panic, had written to many local friends of the board for suggestions and assistance. It only took one member of a prominent family in Delta to answer the call for help. Jim Clubb, who along with his brother Harland, had fond memories of the theater as a child and also recognized the historical importance of the Egyptian, which, he claims, saved his grandparents’ business through the Bank Night contests, that ran throughout the depression. He offered to purchase the building and rent the space to Kelly and the organization for five years, giving them time to secure a plan for more long-term funding for the future.
In the meantime, the work of new renovations has begun. A light restoration on the lobby has already occurred, but full remodels of the bathrooms and snack bar and an entire overhaul of the electrical system is in the works. Because there are plans to utilize the stage for live performances, new lighting systems are paramount. The conundrum of how to protect the screen during live performances is a logistical problem that will need to be solved. Tim Stroh, undertaking the Armory building renovations, is being tapped for some upcoming projects. Kelly was adamant about purchasing both lots on either side of the theater as the a connecting support building that will house a green room and general storage space is key to future plans. Designs for the other side involve creating an outdoor park-like atmosphere.
Kelly understands the value of making emotional connections with audience members and firmly believes that nostalgic theaters are one of the best venues to achieve this. The first soft-opening of the Egyptian in the hands of the new corporation was Nickel Night, a throwback to a time Jim Clubb remembers well. Plans to continue to show classic films regularly are on the agenda. Second-run films (which is the only feasible formula that works for small-town independent single-screen theaters these days) will be shown on the weekends. Wednesdays and Thursdays will be reserved for live performances. While the work on renovations is just beginning, the theater will host several films and events in February and March, including an Oscar film lineup, an opera performance, and selections from the Vail Film Festival.
While the board is grappling with the decisions about which renovations to tackle first, the work will begin to take shape soon. Plans to have a respectable amount of the work completed by 2028, including transformation of the south lot into a support building, is a goal for the board. That year will mark the official 100th anniversary of the Egyptian. With a lot of elbow grease, some kind-hearted volunteer donations from local contractors, and consistent support from the local community – an almost foregone conclusion in Delta County – it appears as though the Egyptian Theatre will be shining brightly on her big birthday.
You can visit the website for the Egyptian Theatre at www.DeltaEgyptian.org to search for upcoming events and for more information about the Delta Egyptian Theatre Corporation.
