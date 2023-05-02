Cedaredge, Colorado, April 23, 2023— Observers who keep their fingers on the pulse of art enterprises predict that nearly half of the nation’s small galleries will fail in a matter of months. Bucking the trend is ImpressionZ Arts & Gift Gallery which is celebrating its eighth year of operating in the black.
Featuring the work of two dozen local artists and crafts-people, the non-profit co-op gallery showcases a variety of creative expressions from inspired paintings and distinctive photography to three-dimensional works incorporating glass, wood, mosaics, fiber-crafts, pottery and jewelry. The gallery also displays colorful designs employing alcohol ink, as well as unique wall hangings composed of copper, polymer clay, gemstones and beads.
Co-op members take turns volunteering to operate the gallery so visitors and customers will always encounter a creative host who can share insights into their work. Each month, the gallery offers a variety of artistic classes. In April, class attendees gathered to paint in a distinctive watercolor style. Other participants learned the basics of hand-stitching to create fabric flowers.
The all-volunteer gallery is guided by a board of directors including Ella Kelly, who serves as president. Arleta Pech is vice president. Laura Rossi and Denise Davis share the duties of co-treasurer. Judy Leonard serves as gallery secretary.
ImpressionZ Gallery is located within the AppleShed Fine Art Gallery at 250-South Grand Mesa Drive (aka Hwy 65) in Cedaredge. Through May 30, hours for the co-op are every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning June 1, hours will expand to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and a listing of future classes, visit the gallery’s website: https://www.impressionzgallery.org/.
