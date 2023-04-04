Howdy Folks, and welcome to springtime. Yes, I know it’s hard to believe that we have hurtled around the sun another revolution and landed back into what most of us feel is the greatest time of year, the season of gardening. It’s been one heck of a winter for us over here on the Western Slope of Colorado and it should make for a banner gardening season If you are anything like me (and of course you must be because you are reading these articles) you are soooo incredibly over winter and chomping at the proverbial bit to get your hands in the dirt and get started with the event that we all live for, gardening.
It’s starting off to be a slow spring with late snow and cold temperatures. This can be beneficial to our gardens for several reasons. First, it allows for the fruit trees to stay dormant longer, giving them a better chance to flower after any danger of freezing that could damage their tender little blossoms, and which would lessen their ability to turn those flowers into the delicious fruit that we are so blessed to have in abundance. Secondly, it allows the ground to stay moist longer and allows for a deeper level of water saturation which gives the early-season growth to shrubs, trees and perennials a boost. Thirdly, it gives some folks a little more time to prepare and wait to plant, ‘cause let’s face it folks, as excited as we are to do our gardening in the spring, the season is long and by the end we are usually ready to put it to bed and take a break, so we might as well savor these last few weeks of slow build up. Finally, the cold also helps to keep some of the insect pests at bay. Hopefully, that helps you be patient to get started. It’s coming no matter what.
Speaking of bugs (smooth segue, eh?), Garden Guy has been called upon by one of his faithful devotees … uh, I mean readers, to help them with a bug problem. I received the following letter from Topsy:
I sure do enjoy your shopper column. I live near an irrigation ditch and some fairly old cottonwood trees. I planted fruit trees some years ago and am plagued with borers. I also am covered up by white top anywhere that is regularly watered. I live in the dobies so I do have my challenges.
Thanks for any information you pass on.
Topsy
Thanks Topsy for reaching out to Garden Guy and trusting him to give you the sage advice that you need to help save your fruit trees (feeling flattered). And good timing, ‘cause now is the best time to help prevent damage from those pesky little bugs. Let’s address the borer issue first, before I rant about white top.
Tree borers are the larva of moths that lay their eggs on fruit trees and when the eggs hatch, the larva will bore (hence the name) into the bark and begin feasting on the wood and cambium layer (that is the living tissue between the bark and the heart wood), leaving small holes in the outer bark. These holes are often weeping with tree sap and can leave the trees susceptible to bacterial and fungal diseases. If left unchecked, these little wormy snackers can kill a tree, and if they don’t, there is a chance that the disease that they invite to enter through the holes they leave can.
One of the best ways to keep these bugs from invading your trees is to paint the bark with a tree paste. I like to use a tree paste that is made from horse manure, any type of clay (which Topsy should have an abundance of in the adobies), and diatomaceous earth – this is the essential ingredient to deter soft bodied insects. A small amount of tea tree or garlic oil can be added to this paste to help fight any type of bacterial infection that may already have been allowed in by borers. Make a slurry of this paste in a five-gallon bucket using equal parts manure and clay and about a quarter to half part diatomaceous earth (found at most garden stores). Simply paint the slurry on to the trunk of the tree all the way to the ground and allow to dry. This can be done throughout the season, and not only helps protect the tree form borers, but also from sun scald and from drying out (think lotion/sun block for trees). I will sometimes add some vegetable oil to this slurry in small amounts to make it a little more resistant to washing away in rain and irrigation.
Another method of borer control is to simply use a wire to dig the little buggers out right through the same hole they went in. For a few trees this can be manageable, but for a lot, might detract you from other garden tasks that may be pressing. It also does not have the benefit of the other actions of the tree paste, so best if used in conjunction with the paste.
A third approach is to introduce Trichogramma wasps, which lay their eggs inside the eggs of the borer and their larva feed on the borer eggs. How’s that for mind boggling, isn’t nature perfect.
So now for the white top issue. White top (Lepidium sp.) is a perennial member of the mustard family that grows to about eight inches tall (or taller with ample water) and has white flowers in spring (hence another original name). This “weed” is rampant in our area and grows mostly on disturbed land. The best way to control perennial “weeds” like white top is to mow or hand pull them and never let them flower. The vegetative matter can then be left on the ground as a mulch, providing there are no seeds in it. This plant is trying to heal a part of the earth that needs vegetative cover, and it is an accumulator of nutrients in the tissue that will then go back to the earth in the form of decomposing mulch. If you can introduce an alternative like white or red clover (nitrogen fixers) they may be able to outcompete the white top. Until another plant takes its place, it will be difficult to control. Goats, incidentally, love white top. If you can protect the trees and allow the goats to eat the weed, you will also be fertilizing with their manure. Or, if you are so inclined, eat it yourself (before it gets to flower) along with some dandelion greens. It makes a delightful spring cleansing salad.
My work here is done … I hope that helps, Topsy (and everyone else). Until next time, Happy Gardening! (For real this time).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.