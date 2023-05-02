Howdy, all my loyal followers and welcome to another Spring-tastic edition of The Garden Guy, where we all come together as like-minded individuals for the sole purpose of communing on the finest thing in life….gardening. I bet some of you thought it was Spring and that it was time to garden….”Not so!” says winter ‘cause this geezer is holding on here in Western Colorado. Looks like it’s going to be slow one here, folks, and that just means patience, and implementing some alternative techniques to warm the soil.
Most of your cold season crops can get into the ground now. As in carrots, peas, greens, onions, lettuce and spinach (among other things). A medium weight row cover can help to warm the soil or a small cold frame or hoophouse can also help provide a little extra warmth to the soil to aid in germination. Don’t worry summer will come so try to enjoy the slow movement and cool weather…we will garden!
Something has been weighing heavy on my mind, friends, and I’m going to confide in you. I told you way back in Episode #19 that I would discuss the herbaceous layer to the Edible Forest Garden design. Do you remember the Forest Garden episodes..? Gees, then I got sidetracked saving the world by answering gardening questions, interviewing Garden Gurus and talking about all sorts of other stuff (important “garden” stuff mind you). And, here I’ve left you hanging on the herbaceous layer of the forest garden. Now I know some of you, including myself, have lost sleep over this, but I’m here to fulfill my duty as your personal Garden Guy, and albeit episodes later, I shall do my best to convey the information henceforth.
So, I’m sure you all remember every detail of everything I told you about Forest Gardens in the previous episodes (#17, #18 & #19), because if you are like me, you read every Garden Guy episode like, 30 times. Right? I’ll give a quick review anyway. Like a natural forest, an edible food forest combines different types of plants (trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, etc.) together that are food and medicine producing plants. Fruit trees are grown with berry bushes are grown with perennial herbs are grown with annual flowers. This type of growing maximizes space and water resources, increases fertility and creates diversity both above and in the soil. Okay, ready…and picking up where we left off in episode 19.
So now that you have your fruit trees in and your hedgerow installed. All of your berry bushes are in the exact right place, it’s now time to ponder the herbaceous layer. When I say herbaceous layer, I mean anything that dies all the way back to the ground in the winter and comes back again, or not, in the case of annual plants. There are few exceptions such as lavender and garden sage, which are almost sub-shrubs, but I usually cut mine back anyway to stimulate new growth.
I like to create different themes throughout this layer. I have culinary sections of the garden with a circle of chives and garlic chives, a bed of oregano, with thyme growing in the stone wall, and winter savory in a small semi-woody hedge of about 8 inches. Sage (Salvia officinalis) plants, purple, green and tri-color are all nice accents throughout the garden. Lavender of many varieties (Grosso, Munstead, Hidcote, Vicenza) can serve as short hedges along pathways.
I like to have a large amount of medicinal and tea herbs in my garden. There are varying degrees of how much you want to delve into incorporating these types of plants into your space. There are simple things such as spearmint or lemon balm, all the way to more challenging medicinal varieties like arnica, rhodiola or bloodroot. It’s up to you to decide how much you want to put in. There are some really great things to get started with that are beautiful and useful plants that all gardens could have and are easy to grow.
For example, the aforementioned spearmint and lemon balm, along with peppermint, chocolate mint, pineapple mint, orange mint, apple mint…. you get the idea, there’s a heck load of mints. All of them are relatively easy, make great ground covers and can be invasive, so give them room to run or be ready to pull it out in areas where it creeps over into someone else’s territory. Echinacea, comfrey, elecampane, valerian, marshmallow, flax, and bergamont are some really nice easy to grow medicinal plants. Hops are a great plant for creating quick shade before the heat of the summer sets in. Adding in a few early spring greens like sorrel, red veined sorrel and salad burnet mixed with dandelion greens, make a great spring tonic salad.
The herbaceous layer is not limited to just perennials. Cilantro, parsley, Italian parsley, calendula and nasturtiums are all great to fill in bare soil where a new tree or shrub has been added. Anytime the soil is disturbed I like to plant some sort of annual, even if it’s crimson clover and tillage radish.
When planting it’s helpful to place larger more aggressive plants like comfrey, lovage, elecampane, mugwort, or licorice closer to the outer edge or hedgerow to give them the room they need, while valerian, echinacea, feverfew, bergamot, St. John’s wort can be in the middle of the bed, and low growers like lavender, mint, pennyroyal, self-heal (Prunella vulgaris), lemon thyme, arnica can go towards the front of a bed and serve as ground cover. This isn’t written in stone, by any means, just a suggestion to make management a slight bit easier. Far be it from Garden Guy to tell anyone how to design their garden…just ideas.
It's great to incorporate some nitrogen fixers like astragulus, licorice, peas, or beans. I also like to plant white Dutch clover in my paths and let the sweet peas grow around the edges. I chop both of these perennials when they are flowering, thus releasing nitrogen into the soil and use them as mulch in the beds.
I could go on and on about this layer of the forest garden, and I probably will in a future episode, because there is just so many plants that can be put in to this layer, you are only limited by your imagination (and of course, the amount of space you have and desire to manage it). Sadly, for now, I’m out of words for this episode (talk to my editor). We’ll be in full garden mode next episode so until then, folks….Happy Gardening!
