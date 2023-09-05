Howdy folks, and welcome to another rousing episode of the Garden Guy. Truly the highlight of your life – and mine. Is that sad? No, I think not! And why? Because gardening is the greatest thing in the world, right? I mean what other experience can you have that brings you in touch with the most fundamental part of being alive, eating good food? After all, “we are what we eat”, and what we eat is plant material (or animals that eat plant material), and all there is to plant material is sun, water, air (in the form of carbon dioxide) and dirt. Yes, folks, we are dirt – bags of dirt, some might even say – or simply dirtbags. Think about it. I know that is already a lot to consume for one episode, but I have to fill around a thousand words, so I will expound on some other forms of dirt, as I promised in the last episode, by way of discussing more about compost.
So, in the last episode, we learned all about layering in compost and I am sure everyone ran right out and built themselves a pile immediately upon finishing the last episode, (I liked that last episode, I’m still reading it,) and you have discovered that once again. The Garden Guy was right on target (as usual) and you got that pile to heat right up. Some of you overachievers may have even turned your pile already. Now you are on your way to building more fertility in your garden. Congratulations, and you are welcome.
I am sure that some of you are anxious and saying, “but Garden Guy, my garden is planted, and I want to get this stuff in there and start building fertility – what the heck!” Fear not, my legion – I mean friends, Garden Guy is here for you *donning superhero cape*. We can use some of that compost in a nifty little preparation called “compost tea” (sounds nummy!) which enables us to introduce this magic directly to our gardens at any time. And when I say anytime, I really mean it. You really can’t overdo it with straight compost tea. Let me explain.
Basically, compost tea is just that – tea made from compost. I know probably unnecessary, but just wanted to make sure that was clear for those folks who hadn’t put that together yet. Here’s how it’s done. I use a 30-gallon trash can. I fill it about halfway with water. I then take three to four shovels full of my highly active, freshly finished compost and add it to the trash can. I stir vigorously in both directions (that would be clockwise and counterclockwise. Again, probably unnecessary explanation, but just in case). Then, as it is whirlpooling around, I add more water to bring the level up to about four inches from the top of the can. Now, and this is important, I put in an aerator. Mine is a little solar air pump designed for fish tanks or better yet, compost tea. You can also get ones that run off good old-fashioned electricity from an outlet. I weight my air tube (from the aerator) down with a rock in the bottom of the can, so the air bubbles have to rise up through the water. This gives more aeration to the water. “Why is this so important?” you say. Well, in your compost, you have billions, maybe zillions, of little organisms that need oxygen to survive (sound familiar). If we do not give them the oxygen they need they will die and stinky anaerobic bacteria will form. Those bacteria have farts that smell like Sulphur. If you have stinky compost or compost tea, it’s because the aerobic microbials have died and the anaerobic ones have taken over, which makes for low quality compost and tea.
Allow this potion to percolate and infuse the magic of the compost into the water. I have a dark trash can and leave mine out in the sun to warm the water. You could also put a piece of clear plexiglass or glass over the top to accentuate the sun’s heating influence. Makes a kind of compost “sun” tea. 24-48 hours is usually sufficient.
Now you are ready to add your compost to the garden and you don’t have to wait till your plants are done. See, I told you I had your back on this one. You never need doubt The Garden Guy. It’s good to dilute this “tea” a little more (say 1 part water to 1 part tea) and it will go a little farther in your garden. I just use a bucket to get the tea out of the trash can myself, but The Garden Guy is a simple kind of man. You could also use a pump but be sure and strain the compost out first if you do. Some folks will put the compost in a muslin-type bag and suspend the bag in the the water. I prefer to allow it to mingle more readily with the water, but if you are going to pump it out of your reservoir, then you might consider the bag technique. The remaining solids from the tea can be placed back into your compost pile, used as an inoculant to stimulate microbial activity in a new pile, or simply put in your garden. This can be done throughout the season at any time.
Now, there is a place for the anaerobic bacteria in all of this. Ferments can also be made to add to the garden to help get nutrients into the soil via a liquid type “fertilizer”. In a smaller bucket (because these should be diluted more significantly than the tea, fill your container, again, halfway with water. Take plant material, usually comfrey, nettles, or dandelion, freshly picked, and add it to the bucket until the water comes to within a few inches of the top. You can chop the leaves up if that is your thing, but not necessary. Allow this to sit (outside) for up to a week, until – yes – it stinks. Strain off the funk, if you can, and dilute the liquid about 5 to 1 water to funky, sludgy stuff. And voila! Your garden will love you – I promise.
Next episode, I will get into more detail about nutrient availability in different components of compost and tea. Isn’t this fun? Until next time, happy gardening!
