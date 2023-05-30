With spring finally arriving, the gardeners are out and about, trying to catch up from the late snow and cold. Summer is barely a month away and spring is just beginning. By mid-summer the highways and side-roads are dotted with roadside stands offering leftover plants; by late summer the first fruits of the harvest will begin. For now, the fun (and hard work) begins!
Finding hobby gardeners was more difficult than I assumed due to the late planting time, so I reached out to a variety of non-traditional gardening establishments. From Cedaredge to Hotchkiss, gardens on the mesas will be flourish this year, (according to everyone’s personal opinions). Even though most felt the growing season would not be affected by the delay in starting, the wonderful abundance of snowfall has provided plenty of water and should enhance the soil.
CropWorx in Eckert, caters mostly to large farms, offering nutrients, soil enhancements and pest and disease control. According to manager John Kroll, it has been a slow start but business is picking up now. The bulk of its farmers grow corn, alfalfa, onions, some soy beans and sunflowers. For its larger customers, farming is similar every year regardless of the weather.
Over the last few years, they have seen an increase in hobby gardeners or gentlemen’s farms (five-acres or less). To meet the rising need, Cropworx has added products like nutrients, pesticides, smaller bags of plant food, potting mix, peat moss and items that a household garden can use.
“Our main business is still in large 50-100 pound bags of seed and items a large farm needs. But we know that with the rising cost of food, home gardens are more popular,” said John. “I think we are here to meet the needs of all our clients, both large and small. The thing that sets us apart is that we have been doing this a long time and we know what we are doing and what works.”
John said people come in looking for certain things or answers to an issue that they are unsure of and which affects their plants. Sometimes they are looking for a product but they might not be sure how to use it. “We will help them figure out that they need and we will exhaust all our resources to answer their questions, if we don’t have the answer.”
Rob Starr has been with CropWoRx for many years and said he has a large home garden which he has just planted in the last couple of weeks. “Nothing is growing yet, but it won’t be long.”
Just down the road, also in Eckert, Living Waters Greenhouse is well stocked with flowers, vegetables and water plants. For 39 years, Linda Record and her husband have served the area. “We have 6000 square feet of growing space; about one-fifth of it is dedicated to vegetables and the rest to flowers,” she said.
Over the years, their business has been a mix of both, but in the last two or three years they have had a noticeable increase in vegetable sales. “One thing we have seen is that people are buying more of the smaller pots of plants. Last year we sold 170 gallon-size pots of tomatoes; this year we have not yet sold 100 of them. But people are buying more of the smaller plants.” Linda said she thinks because of the economic conditions people will be planting more and they can purchase three or four smaller plants for the same price as one larger one. That will provide more for their money.
The majority of their vegetables are tomatoes, a variety of peppers and squash and herbs, with a smaller variety of specialty items. “I think lots of our customers can their vegetables, so tomatoes are almost a staple.”
Flowers are always popular, and Linda has an amazing variety of roses, perennials, and annuals. While you can’t eat them, they certainly add beauty to the yard and garden.
Cedaredge Community Garden is an incredible shared space located in the heart of Cedaredge. The compact piece of ground is actually owned by the city of Cedaredge and operated by a 501C3. Dea Jacobson is the president of the Cedaredge Community Gardens Association. It was founded 15 years ago. “Our community is an agricultural area. Many people live in town and have no place to grow a garden, so we petitioned the city and worked out a deal,” Dea said. “We wanted to create an organic, sustainable garden that would teach and continue to carry on the gardening culture of our area.” The association wrote grants and received several different ones that have helped to purchase equipment and supplies.
There are 24 all-organic plots, each 10’ x 20’ and rent for $40 per growing season. All the water, nutrients for the soil, and security (did I say water?) is supplied for the year. In addition to the plots, there are several raised beds, two hoop houses, a heritage fruit tree area, and lots of comradery.
Michael Isenhart, vice president, said their plots are generally full each year with a variety of people. Some are families teaching their kids about gardening, others are retired looking for a good hobby, and some are just community members who enjoy gardening and like the social aspect of the community garden.
“We have all the tools needed, and there is usually someone here who can answer questions or help the new gardeners. Some of our plots are kept by the same people year after year and others are new each year,” Michael said.
The gardeners are encouraged to purchase their own drip irrigation system to help by conserving water. They have learned over the last years that just about anything can be grown in this area of Colorado. From tomatoes and peppers, onions and beets, carrots and lettuce to artichokes, kale, and okra, the plants are as varied as the people who grow them.
The past harsh winter did not deter the left-behind plants from growing in the hoop house and another garden was started in the fall, covered in the winter, and its plants are far above the rest. One bed has nothing but different types of lettuce and greens, Dea called it their “salad bowl.”
The four fruit trees were donated by Red Mountain Ranch. Each year, gardeners donate their excess produce to the Food Bank in Cedaredge. Just last year they provided more than 800 pounds of fresh produce.
Because so many of the members participated for years, several gardeners built a raised bed and filled it with flowers as a memorial to the gardeners who have passed away.
The Cedaredge Community Gardens Association has two fundraisers this year. One is for plants that are donated by local greenhouses at the end of the traditional planting season and the other is a musical concert on Sunday, June 4 at 3:00 featuring R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton and Will Clipman.
Over Cedar Mesa, on the way to Hotchkiss, is another local grower. Operated by the Myron Hostetler family, the Leroux Creek Nursery has been growing plants since 2007 when they opened their greenhouse. Originally the only plant offered was tomatoes. Since then, they have expanded to include two large greenhouses with lots of plants and flowers. When the initial planting season ends, they have two roadside stands which sell the remainder of their plants.
“We saw a huge increase in our vegetable sales when COVID hit,” Myron said. “I don’t know if it was because of so many people having free time or if it was because of a desire to grow their own food.”
Flowers are about 85% of their business, with a variety of beautiful and fragrant species to some fundamentals like Columbine (the state flower of Colorado) and pollinators that attract bees and hummingbirds.
Vegetables are popular now and they offer many types of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, squash, melons and cucumbers. The variety would certainly make for a great family garden.
Although I scoured the streets and roads looking for backyard gardens, most of what I saw were empty raised beds, freshly raked or tilled soil and a few baby plants that were peaking up. Over the next few weeks, I am hopeful that all the mesa gardens will begin to grow, although one “expert” at CropWoRx informed me that we might just have a couple more “sneakers” of frost or even, dare I say, snow on the Mesa?
For now, my plants are going into the soil this week in hopes of a bountiful harvest!
Photos: (all contributed by Patricia Stirnkorb)
CCG Drip Irrigation The drip irrigation system allows for concise amounts of water to enter the soil, avoiding the splashing and overspray, thus avoiding wasting any water on the ground and surrounding areas.
CCG Early Plantings This gardener planted his plot in early March, when it was still cold. He covered the plants with plastic and they have thrived, making his plot one of the most developed now.
CCG Hoop House 2 - This was a hoop house the previous tenant no longer wanted. All of these plants came back this year. Dea Jacobson laughingly calls it “the salad bowl.”
CCG Memorial Garden - Planted in remembrance to the gardeners who took part in the community garden for years. This shows the community and friendships that developed on this small piece of ground.
CCG Raised Beds- For anyone who is unable to bend, these waist high beds are a perfect alternative.
CCG VP Michael Isenhart - Michael Isenart plants several plots and uses most of them just to grow food for the Cedaredge Food Bank as a donation from the Cedaredge Community Gardens.
Delta County – Couldn’t help but take this shot from the Cedar Mesa overlooking Delta County to the north and west. Spring greens, fluffy clouds—what more can we ask?
LCN- Flowers and Veggies – Most of the plants sold in the local greenhouses are flowers; veggies trail in second place but have dramatically increased with the high prices in grocery stores.
Living Waters- With more than 6000 square feet of growing space, nearly every foot offers a delightful array of plants.
LW- Abundance of tomatoes. One of the most popular of all garden plants, the tomato provides an abundance of recipes, fresh for salads and perfect for canning.
LW -Living Waters also has a great supply of various herbs. Perfect for drying or instant flavor.
