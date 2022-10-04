Here’s a thought from the High Country: What if, instead of only producing the Spotlight once a month, we combined your favorite community stories with each weekly Shopper, creating a hybrid that melds the best of both publications – still delivered to you, for free, every Wednesday? To channel a colloquial riff from the Garden Guy, "Well folks – you got it!"
Beginning with this edition, favorite Spotlight contributors like the Garden Guy, health guru Liz Evans, and stories from the library along with our in-house produced pieces including Spotlight on Business, New on the Block, Historical Highlights and others will join forces with the weekly Shopper. These stories, accompanied by a host of community and area related public service announcements, will be found in the pages of each weekly edition as the High Country Spotlight and the High Country Shopper become one paper.
Providing a platform where neighbors can buy, trade and sell goods, as well as pass along vital information about community events has always been a priority at the High Country Shopper. We are so pleased by the response we have received from our readers regarding Spotlight, which has been in production for three years now. Marrying these two publications in a weekly format was an easy decision.
By providing weekly opportunities for content, we hope to offer more timely related stories and public service announcements, while keeping you entertained and engaged. Weekly opportunities in the Spotlight section will also allow us the space to fit more community-submitted content. The shift to a hybrid model gives us an increased opportunity to shine a light on our community - one story at a time. Making the transition presented an opportunity to freshen up the HCS look and to restructure the flow of information in our classified categories within the Shopper section of the paper.
Readers will find all community information consolidated under What’s Happening, including birth announcements, death notices and obituaries. School calendars and news will be found in the Spotlight section, and our Outdoor Living section will offer helpful articles and classifieds offering the many accessories and goods that allow us to enjoy the great Colorado outdoors.
Highlighting local businesses and events is the backbone of our publication. The Shopper is grateful for our loyal clients who understand that this paper is available to every household in the county and that we are here to serve them. Advertisers will continue to benefit from the largest circulation of any publication in Delta County. With over 13,000 free papers direct mailed in Delta County, no other medium – print or digital – reaches as many households. An additional 1,600 papers are distributed in outdoor racks. Of course, reading the weekly Spotlight/Shopper is always free online. Stay tuned for a reimagined and redesigned website that will reflect our hybrid paper and will allow users to more easily read content, browse classifieds and submit their own ads.
Combining the Spotlight and the Shopper into one weekly issue offers something for everyone. The Shopper will continue to be a central hub for information and happenings across our county and within our communities. Our hybrid solution expands our ability to provide readers with timely, important information and new engaging stories – Look for new, upcoming pieces on tech, local artists and more soon.
The family at HCS is grateful to the greater community for their long-time support as we enter our 45th year of production. We hope our readers across Delta County continue to enjoy our publication as we enter a new era.
