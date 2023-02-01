The monolithic building standing sentry in the middle of Grand Avenue in Paonia has come to life – again. Originally built as a department store with apartments upstairs, the Kennedy building has been resurrected to serve its original purpose. The building provides a commercial space for a group of entrepreneurial women downstairs, and will soon offer unique downtown apartment living spaces on the second floor. Proprietors Amy DeLuca and her partner Frederick Zimmer have breathed new life into the iconic building, creating five unique retail spaces, and are in the process of remodeling five distinctive flats on the second floor, transforming the once tired space into a vibrant shopping and living experience.
For several decades now, the building has been known as Hays Drugstore. The two-sided store offered everything from medications to model airplanes. A fabric and home goods store (complete with a toy section not forgotten by the one-time youth of Paonia) also took up residence on the south side of the building. The nostalgic five-and-dime atmosphere it presented is dear to the hearts of many in the North Fork, and it offered unique items that could otherwise only be found by driving to Delta or beyond. It also served as the only drugstore in Paonia. However, as Robert Frost once penned, “Nothing gold can stay,” and when proprietors Rick and Jill Mcgaughay decided it was time to retire, the chapter titled Hays Drugstore came to an end.
The Kennedy Building was erected in 1902 by local masons. It served as a department store for many years, with apartment spaces on the second floor. Many longtime residents of Paonia remember it as the drugstore that Helen and Wally White operated. Teenagers in the 1950s could often be found congregating there on their lunch break drinking Coca-Cola at the old-fashioned soda fountain. Dick and Betty McGaughey purchased the store and raised two boys, Shawn and Rick, in an apartment behind the drugstore until Rick returned from school and took the reins of the pharmacy himself. He and Jill would continue to run operations there until their retirement, which, according to Frederick, was meticulously calculated.
Frederick, a local general contractor who has resurrected several commercial spaces in downtown Paonia, approached Rick about the building some years ago. While Rick was confident that Fredrick would do great things with the old building, he was not quite ready to retire. However, he assured Frederick that he would give him the first right of refusal. As the years ticked by, Frederick stopped by to check in with Rick from time to time, who always smiled and said, “not yet,” until one day when he finally agreed to strike a deal.
The upstairs apartments had not seen occupants since the 1989 when Rick decided that the poorly insulated spaces were more costly than they were worth as a landlord. He showed Amy and Frederick the apartments, who liken the experience to opening a time capsule, as they toured apartments that looked just as they had the day the lights were turned off nearly forty years ago. Excited about the prospect of creating housing in downtown Paonia, Amy and Frederick believed they would get to work immediately remodeling the apartments. Meanwhile, several local women business owners were quick to sign up for retail space on the ground floor, including Amy, who has operated the popular Cirque Boutique just a few doors north of the Kennedy for several years. In light of the demand, Frederick and his crew quickly shifted gears to finish the commercial level of the building.
As proprietor of the Cirque, Amy has long been a proponent of supporting women-owned businesses. She currently has more than 40 women vendors represented in her own store which offers a wide array of boutique items from several artists and craftspeople. The other front window is occupied by Katherine Griest, who took over the Paonia staple known as Refinery, which showcases handmade, remade and well-made clothes. Rounding out the eclectic offerings in the core of the building is The Fifth House, an arts and crafts shop with a focus on handmade brooms run by Heather Jameson. Occupying the space where the old pharmacy once resided in the northwest corner of the building is, appropriately, the Paonia Apothecary, where Amber Fischer offers herbal and Chinese medicine and provides space for an array of alternative health practitioners. The remaining corner is home to Lucille Lucas Gallery, which houses thousands of antique prints and modern graphics with a family gallery history spanning 80 years. Lucille’s gallery and the Apothecary have been designed to be approached from the alley, where a host of nearby businesses and galleries have also recently bloomed.
The creation of the alley entrance and open floor plan connecting the various spaces in the building are no accident. Frederick, who spent much of his youth in New York and Europe, has an affinity for historic architecture and is no stranger to old buildings. He has become proficient at remodeling them to create inviting and easy-to-navigate spaces, and he is committed to preserving the integrity of history while restructuring their flow for a more open experience. Plans for the apartments, which are next on the agenda, include taking the ceilings back up to the original 12-foot height and highlighting the original large windows, that provide fantastic light and unique views of downtown.
As firm believers in making smart decisions as a community that keep the integrity of small towns intact, Amy and Frederick believe it is a privilege to be a part of the resurrection of spaces that will lend themselves to the vitality of Paonia’s future. Supporting thoughtful economic development and providing opportunities for families to live and thrive are the foremost ideals of their business models, and although working in small towns presents a myriad of challenges, they are committed to seeing their projects through for the town they love.
Several residents have stopped in the Cirque and shared stories of the building from bygone days with tales of Woolworths to drugstores alike. The flagship building that has served the residents of Paonia for 122 years has been patiently waiting for someone to give her the care she deserves and now her time has come. Like many buildings built with careful craftsmanship when the streets were young in Western Colorado, the Kennedy Building has good bones. Today, you’ll find her standing tall and proud with a new lease on life – ready, willing, and able to serve the people of her community once again.
You can visit the unique shops and spaces of the Cirque Boutique, Refinery, The Fifth House, Paonia Apothecary and Lucille Lucas Gallery in the Kennedy Building at 224 Grand Avenue in Paonia.
