The year was 1921 and It took nearly a year of convincing Rotary International that the little town of Paonia was large enough to support a club. On December 20, 1922, the Paonia Rotary Club was made official. Robert F. Rockwell, who served as chairman of the organizing committee, also served as the club’s first president. Rockwell, a cattle rancher and orchardist from Paonia, served in both the Colorado Senate and the House of Representatives, and recognized the importance role that Rotary plays in communities.
For decades, the major focus of the local chapter’s community service has been the granting of college scholarships to local graduating seniors. From a modest start in the 1980’s when the club offered two $500 scholarships, their gift increased to $19,000 for 10 scholarships in 2009. Since 1987, North Fork Valley Rotary has given 174 students scholarships and awarded $243,000. In addition to high school scholarships, the organization awards $3,000 to students at Technical College of the Rockies.
The North Fork Rotary, who adopted the new name in 2015 to more accurately represent the larger community it serves, is one of 46,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide, with an estimated 1.4 million members reporting 37 million volunteer hours around the globe each year. The international organization has awarded $333 million for global service initiatives and has recently sent millions of dollars in relief and medical supplies to help the people of Ukraine. The local North Fork chapter alone has sent $5,000 to support the Ukrainian refugee effort.
The late beloved Felix Belmont served as NFV Rotary’s Scholarship Chair for many years. Felix himself was awarded a college scholarship from Rotary that made possible his education at Johns Hopkins. He was a fervent scholarship supporter and loved interviewing the applicants and presenting the scholarships at graduation. Other projects include presenting dictionaries to every third-grader in the North Fork, the Hwy 133 clean-up, and clean up and landscaping of Poulos Park. They are instrumental in the Tools 4 School Backpack Program, the Helping Hands free lunch program, are often found ringing the Salvation Army bells during the holidays, and so much more.
The small club has raised thousands of dollars in the race to eradicate polio. Partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary International is close to eliminating polio worldwide. In other international efforts, North Fork Valley Rotary has also supported a Rotary International Exchange Student in Paonia, is a member of the Phnom Penh Metro Club in Cambodia and supports Jamaica Outreach where they have partnered with a Rotary Club in Jamaica, supporting free nutritional breakfast programs, planting food-factory gardens, and building new playgrounds and libraries.
Local Rotarian Pam Bliss had this to say about the club, “One of the things that attracted me to Rotary was its method of multiplying dollars with international projects. While we are just a local club, we belong to a district which offers matching grants. Once my seed money was matched by district, I was able to apply to Rotary International for another matching grant. My dream of helping the children of Jamaica became a reality because of Rotary’s ability to multiply my seed monies.”
On October 8th, the Rotary Club of the North Fork Valley is celebrating it’s 100th Birthday. The community is invited to join them for a party in Museum Park at 700 Shady Lane next to the Paonia River Park. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers and even a birthday cake will be served from noon until 3 pm. Enjoy lunch and music by David and Tamera Hauze while celebrating the achievements of this prolific organization in their quest to promote education, disease prevention, community development and more in the name of world peace.
The NF Rotary Club meets each Thursday at 5 pm at Rio Bravo in Paonia. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.