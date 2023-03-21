The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 caught the entire world by surprise, and here we are, three years later, still awestruck by what has occurred. The last three years have been filled with extreme turmoil – the loss of loved ones, careers, homes, and even ourselves. We all know how traumatic COVID was, and still is, for the loved ones of those lost and for those still recovering. But how has it impacted those who fought the battle on the front lines? How has it impacted the millions of healthcare workers who struggled alongside their patients against this previous unknown enemy called COVID-19? I’d like to share my story and some thoughts from my peers.
My name is Jalyn Walker, and I am currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing. Just two months after graduating from Paonia High School in 2020, at 18 years old, I found myself working as a CNA on the designated COVID-19 unit at a level-one trauma hospital in Colorado Springs. Three years later, I am 21 and still working the same unit, but am now the lead night shift CNA. Working on the COVID-19 unit was, and still is, one of the most difficult and emotionally taxing jobs I have ever had the honor of doing. I can attest that the pandemic drastically impacted not only the world of healthcare, but all of us as individuals.
One of the biggest impacts that COVID has had on healthcare is the widespread fueling of burnout among workers. According to one of the hospital’s nurse managers, they struggled the most with nursing burnout and staff shortages during the first wave of the pandemic. The unknown factors of this new disease and just how deadly it was caught many off guard. Medical providers struggled, which resulted in a mass exodus of bedside staff. In the beginning, we also were not aware that COVID-19 adversely affected the body's red blood cells. There would be many patients who we thought had beaten the virus and were going to go home or be placed in an interim rehab facility, and suddenly, they would die. Their blood had clotted and caused sudden death. That was difficult to cope with, mentally, for many of us. How do you tell that person’s loved ones that their family member, who they thought was going to be okay, was suddenly dead? And we couldn’t explain why … because we didn't know. The first wave of COVID-19 left us all in shock, to say the least, but the worst was yet to come.
The worst strain of COVID-19 that we faced as a team was the Delta variant. This variant caused mass illness, death, and heartbreak. Our hospital was overloaded. Our unit was originally a med-surg floor but had been transformed into a strictly COVID treatment floor. During the Delta variant wave of the pandemic, we had to move to a larger floor in order to accommodate 32 beds; all of which were reserved for COVID-19 patients. The intensive care (ICU) and progressive care (PCU) units were so overloaded that we had to become a higher acuity unit providing much of the same care as ICU and PCU. Our unit had heated-high-flow machines which could provide a patient with between 60 to 90 liters of oxygen per minute. We also accommodated BIPAPs, which are non-invasive ventilators. Every day, we would send someone to be intubated; and we knew that the odds were not in the patient's favor. We were a unit full of very, very sick patients, and more were dying than we could save.
One of the most difficult aspects of working this unit was the sudden shift in attitude towards healthcare workers. In the beginning of the pandemic we would drive to work and be greeted with signs telling us we were heroes, thanking us for working the front lines. Things drastically changed as COVID-19 became more politicized. The tremendous amount of misinformation and the lack of education surrounding the virus led to many people believing it was made up and that, as healthcare workers, we were a part of some mass conspiracy. It was hard enough watching people die, but it was harder watching people die because they wouldn’t believe us or let us help them. During this time, abuse towards staff was skyrocketing. At one point, I recall being so angry, because no matter how sick these patients got, and no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't save them. As caregivers we felt helpless, especially with society turning its back on us.
We were also heartbroken for the many people who had to pass without their loved ones by their side, and hearing the cries of families who never truly achieved the closure from saying goodbye. Despite being short staffed, our charge nurses would often spare a staff member to sit in the room to hold a patient's hand as they passed because, “nobody deserves to die alone” – a motto in which staff firmly believed. I am so honored to have been one of those people. Watching someone die is difficult, but watching them die alone is worse. I experienced a constant rollercoaster ride of emotions. Anger at those who couldn't or refused to understand, heartbreak for those losing their loved ones, the drowning feeling of not being able to do enough to save somebody, and the gut-wrenching feeling that came with knowing you did everything you could but it still wasn’t enough. A peer and good friend of mine, Jeanne, expressed how we really just felt alone – knowing that at the end of the day, our friends and family couldn’t truly understand what we were going through.
Traumatizing is the initial word that comes to mind when someone asks what working the front lines was like. As I look back on the experience, traumatizing is still applicable, but also words like grateful, honored, and inspired come to mind. Jeanne also said, “I am inspired by the camaraderie of my teammates, and how pleasantly surprised I am to have found my strength in my work despite the tangible melancholy we all faced.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.
One of the best things that the pandemic brought me is my incredible team. Our staff trauma-bonded (it's a thing, you can look it up) and we became one hell of an army against this virus. We truly lifted each other up when no one else could, especially when we felt the world was against us. We formulated a strong bond that brought with it lifelong friendships, and for that I am so thankful.
Our patients would sometimes be on our unit for weeks at a time. We were bound to get attached to them, and they made an impact on us regardless if they recovered or not. Another teammate and friend, Vanda, was gracious enough to share an example of when she cared for a patient who forever impacted her:
“As a nurse, you realize you may be exposed to deadly viruses and diseases; however, nothing could have prepared me for COVID-19! I had never seen or experienced anything like it, which was terrifying. Each time I ran into a patient's room to try to save their life, I knew my actions could very well be futile. And, what if I contracted this deadly virus and took it home to my husband or my children? I still remember walking into one of my patient's rooms; he was an older gentleman with a genuine smile and he was alone because visitors were prohibited. I introduced myself, and he was soft-spoken and gentle. It's strange how situations like this can sharpen your judgment of people. I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt he had a kind soul. He had a plate of food in front of him that had not been touched. I asked him if he was hungry, he nodded, and I fed him. He smiled and said, "mmm!" enthusiastically. His reaction of gratitude for such a small deed touched my heart! He was with us for several weeks, all alone in that lonely hospital room, fighting for his life as COVID wreaked havoc through his body. And yet, he always smiled and was grateful for the care we provided. On several occasions I had to run into the bathroom to hide, breaking down, because I knew in my heart he was dying just like so many others, and there was nothing I could do. There was nothing any of us could do, and I did not want him to see my despair. I wanted him to hold onto the hope that maybe there would be a miracle. Maybe he would walk out of the hospital and back to his wife of many years. Whenever he spoke of her or she called, his face lit up, and I could feel their true love. There came a day that I could not hide my fear; he was on a full-face BiPAP because the other [mask] broke his nose down [with pressure sores]. His oxygen levels kept dropping and no matter what we did, his O2 would not rise. I was in a panic, trying to save him. He placed his hand gently on mine and said with his beautiful and gentle smile, “It's ok, I am going to be ok." This sweet man was trying to comfort me, the nurse who was supposed to provide care and remain strong. I will never forget him and how he touched my heart and soul through those awful times. He died, and I have faith he is in a better place and no longer suffering, but I miss him because he made this world a better place, and people like him made the battle worth fighting.”
People like him absolutely made the battle worth fighting. I believe this with my entire being. The moments where we could impact patients, and those when they impacted us, inspired all of us to keep going. We wouldn’t be the compassionate and skilled team that we are today without our experience through the pandemic. I am honored to be part of such a team, and I am inspired to continue my career in this field of work. Thank you to all my friends and teammates who were willing to speak about such a challenging time in our lives. Thank you for allowing me to help your voices be heard.
