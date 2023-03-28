The nicest thing you can say about Red Delicious apples is that they are uniformly red. That wasn’t always the case. Between 1910 and 2018 the Red Delicious was the best-selling apple in the United States until it was replaced by Gala apples. The story begins in the middle of the 19th century with the Ben Davis apple which originated in Kentucky as a seedling and was later grafted as growers realized its potential. It was a reliable cropper and dependably produced year in and year out. It bloomed later in the pring and thus often escaped late freezes. It had an appealing red color; a tough outer skin and it kept well under marginal conditions. In pre-refrigeration days, apples that stayed firm for several months in a fruit cellar were prized. What the apple didn’t have was great flavor. One well-known fruit explorer once said that eating a Ben Davis was like eating cardboard, and even when he sprinkled it with a little salt, as a friend recommended, it tasted like eating salted cardboard. Yet it was a hugely successful apple and was often called the “mortgage lifter” for its reliability and consumer appeal. A 1922 survey of Delta County apples counted almost 75,000 Ben Davis apples trees in the county, second only behind Jonathan.
The Stark Bro’s Nurseries and Orchard knew a good apple when they saw one and had patented Ben Davis apples as Black Ben Davis. But Stark also knew the apple’s shortcomings and was determined to find a replacement. According to the Stark website, they organized an apple extravaganza and competition in 1893. Apple growers from 27 states sent in their best apples, including Jesse Hiatt from Peru, Iowa. Jesse had discovered a stubborn seedling in a block of Yellow Bellflower trees that refused to die even as he repeatedly cut it back. Jesse named the apple Hawkeye for his home state and described it as odd-looking: elongated, with a red and gold striped skin and a distinctive five-pointed calyx. Jesse sold the rights to the tree to Stark, which renamed it “Stark Delicious” or just “Delicious” in early Colorado records. Beginning in 1908, Stark promoted the apple heavily and spent close to $750,000 dollars over the next ten years in advertising and free tree samples, something like $25 million today. When Stark acquired the Golden Delicious apple in 1914, the Delicious apple was renamed Red Delicious.
By all accounts, the original Hawkeye/Delicious apple was incredibly good and looked and tasted quite differently than the Red Delicious apple we know today. Its skin was firm, but not dense, and was striped with gold, yellow, and blushed areas over a red background. The fruit had a solid acid bite to it, more in the direction of a Granny Smith than a Golden Delicious. Farmers and their customers loved it. Word of mouth and extension agents across the country encouraged planting, replanting and topworking existing trees into Red and Golden Delicious. As the 1922 survey put it: “[O]nly . . . varieties [that are perfect] should be grown. The others … should either be top-grafted to desirable varieties or be removed.” By 1925 a barrel of Red Delicious apples was worth 80% more than a barrel of Ben Davis apples. In 1928, the Red Delicious apple was the bestselling apple in the country. By 1980, half of all the apples grown in this country were Red Delicious. But by then, it tasted nothing like the tree Jesse Hiatt discovered.
What happened? Apple trees, like most woody plants, develop bud sports, genetic mutations that cause a branch of the tree to bear a different kind of fruit than the rest of the tree. The new fruit may differ from the parent in maturity date, fruit size or shape, color, flavor, and skin thickness. The Wikipedia entry for Red Delicious apples lists 42 patented sports, most of them claiming that the new sport ripened sooner and had a more even red color. The first patent (1934) claimed earlier red coloring, a deeper, darker red coloring, and a higher percentage of highly colored fruit. A commercial nursery in Oregon circulated a flyer for its sport, the Richared, and bragged that it colored solid red with no stripes “weeks earlier” than the regular Delicious. Walter Plough (1954) patented a sport of that sport, claiming that his new variety looked the same as the Richared Delicious except that it colored up ten days earlier. On it went for the next 30 years, with each new discovery claiming a redder, earlier, and more uniform apple, each one ignoring the diminishing taste, tartness, texture, and flavor. Advertising that promoted red color as a signifier for ripeness and flavor contributed to the race for “better” variations. As the apple historian Tom Burford was famous for saying, we started eating with our eyes and not our mouths.
--Jay Kenney is a cidermaker, apple nerd, and owner of Clear Fork Cider. You can reach him at kenney.jay@gmail.com. Sources
Susan A. Dolan, “A Fruitful Legacy,” 2009, U.S. Government Printing Office, Washington, DC.
Jude & Adalyn Schuenemeyer, Ruth Lambert, “Colorado’s Fruit Growing History,” 2021, Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project, Cortez, CO
E.P. Sandsten & C.M. Tompkins, Orchard Survey of the Western District of Colorado, 1922, Colorado Agricultural College, Fort Collins, CO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.