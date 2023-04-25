One of the longest-running restaurants in Delta has recently undergone a transformation. Under the direction of Dianne Mannon and Jeri Roberts, the popular restaurant and lounge known as the Stockyards for the last 22 years closed its doors in February for a timely facelift. Local patrons were happy to find that the restaurant re-opened in early April, complete with expanded seating, a new kitchen, and a floor-to-ceiling remodel. The owners were wise to keep much of the old favorite flair and are excited to get back to doing what they do best.
The building was first home to The Coffee Pot, which opened in the late 1940s. The 1970s saw a change of ownership and name when the restaurant became known as the Captain’s Lounge, which remained until 1992 when the Northfork South Restaurant claimed the spot and served folks until Jeri and Dianne purchased the property in 2001. The two were waiting tables together at the C&J Cafe when they heard the space was on the market. With both of their husbands firmly behind the endeavor, Dianne and Jeri opened the Stockyards later that year.
Their lawyer, who provided the paperwork for their official partnership, gave them six months at best, citing the general belief that partnerships don’t last in business. Twenty-two years later and counting, the women are still laughing about the failed prediction. Both Dianne and Jeri, and their respective husbands, have worked just about every job in the restaurant and to this day, one of them is always present at the restaurant.
The Stockyards remains a family affair, as several members of their 19 employee crew, under the supervision of Jeri’s husband, Toby, have pitched in with the remodel. Dianne, who lost her husband to ALS, has now roped her boyfriend Mike into the project as well. Toby, a third-generation Western Slope native, has handcrafted new booths and tables from the original wood, and their cook, Justin Williams, has also been instrumental with renovations. While stylistic changes from the floor up have been made, the ladies know what makes the restaurant unique, and they have kept certain elements, including the ornate bar and a well-seasoned flattop grill in the kitchen.
Regulars will be happy to know that the ranch brands are still represented in the lounge area. Several years ago, an impromptu branding party took place in the bar when several local outfits put their brand on the wall. The tradition continued until the bar was filled with local brands. During the remodel, Jeri and Dianne decided to highlight the brands on a board that encircles the lounge, forever paying homage to the ranchers in and around Delta County. Although the restaurant brings in hungry patrons from all parts of Western Colorado, the savvy owners are aware of the value in supporting the longstanding relationships that have made the Stockyards what it is today.
With the inside remodel under their belt, save for a few minor upgrades to come, the warming temperatures will see Toby transition to outdoor projects. New paint, extensive landscaping, and more are all in store to give the exterior of the Stockyards a new shine to complement the newly remodeled interior. Fans of the iconic mural that greets customers near the front entrance will be happy to hear there are plans for the piece to be restored as well. And with our 300-plus days of sunshine, Jeri and Dianne understand the importance of providing comfy, outdoor patio seating.
Upping their game on the aesthetic front is only half of the equation. The duo has also added several new items to the menu to transform the eatery into more of a restaurant than a cafe. Several entrées, including new steak offerings, are now available. While they have decided to only be open for lunch and dinner, they will still offer all the old favorites and a handful of new dishes to tempt customers and keep them coming back for more. What about those famous iconic pies for which the dynamic duo has become famous? Don’t worry; they’re still waiting for you at the Stockyards.
The Stockyards is open from 11 am to 9 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 am to 10 pm Friday through Sunday. The restaurant is located at 1205 Main Street in Delta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.