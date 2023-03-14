Jack Dempsey was one of America’s first great sports heroes. His ruthless, savage fighting style captivated spectators, making him as popular as Babe Ruth. He was known to use a great deal of bobbing and weaving, a tactic Ali would be known for 50 years later, but his two-fisted attacks and exceptional punching power are what made Dempsey famous. Many of his fights broke financial and attendance records, setting the stage for the future of the sport. Dempsey was a Colorado native and spent his formative years on the Western Slope in Delta and Montrose.
The principal character of a classic rags-to-riches story, William Harrison Dempsey was born in the tiny San Luis Valley town of Manassa, Colorado, in June of 1895 to Hyrum and Celia Dempsey. Known as Harry at the time, the skinny dark-haired kid and his two older brothers would spend the next few years bouncing from town to town as their father chased ever-elusive job opportunities that never seemed to quite pan out. It is thought that the family landed in Delta in the spring of 1907. However, records indicate that Jack’s father, Hyrum, was an employee at the Delta Brick and Tile Company in 1905. It’s possible that Jack’s father came to Delta ahead of the family to secure employment and a home, but if the family had arrived in 1905, Jack would have been ten years old at the time. He often accompanied his father to the brick yard where he did odd jobs off the books, and began to build his strength.
The family eventually left Delta for a ranch south of Montrose, where Hyrum took work as a sharecropper. His employment was short-lived due to the typical nature of the relationship, which often bordered on indentured servitude. Settling in the town of Montrose eventually offered more stability for the family as the Gunnison Tunnel project was well underway, offering more opportunities for employment at the time. Jack’s mother, Celia, opened a busy restaurant on 1st Street near the train yards that tunnel workers frequented. In 1908 you could have found the soon-to-be-famous boxer washing dishes and bussing tables for his mom at the Rio Grande Eating House while Hyrum and his older brothers took on work in the tunnel.
As a family that was not known to put down roots in any place for long, the Dempseys soon moved to Provo, Utah, where Jack graduated from the eighth grade in 1911. Jack hopped a freight train one year later and eventually returned to Montrose. Along the way, he picked up odd jobs in mining towns, swinging sledgehammers and hauling ore. He also boxed. It is estimated that Dempsey logged about 450 fights in the bars and bordellos between Salt Lake and Denver, some earning him a few bucks, many for a hot meal and a place to sleep. His reputation as a fighter soon earned him the name Kid Blackie, but whether it was from his mop of dark hair or the black eyes he left in his wake is unknown.
Dempsey learned to use beef brine to toughen his face against cuts and bruises and hardened the skin on his hands with horse urine. He raced horse wagon teams to improve his speed and used whatever he could find to practice his punches on from bags of sawdust to sides of beef – fifty years before the iconic images from Rocky would forever be burned into moviegoers' minds. Each time the skinny kid sauntered into a mining camp and challenged anyone and everyone to a fight, he was met with gales of laughter as jack kept his pre-pubescent high-pitched voice well into his teens. However, laughing mouths quickly turned to the “O”s of surprise as Kid Blackie seldom lost a fight, no matter how big his opponents were, and on the rare occasion that his adversaries were too big, Jack would simply run away. Better to live and fight another day.
Arriving in Montrose, Jack took a job housesitting for some family friends while they were away in the mountains for the summer. Upon their return, the couple found their home had been transformed into a filthy, sweat-soaked gym. Jack had cleared the bedroom, hung their featherbed from the ceiling as a makeshift punching bag, and used the linens to wipe the grime from his face. It goes without saying that of all the fights Jack ever ran from; he ran the fastest from Mrs. Hanes.
Jack befriended two prominent boxers from the Montrose area; Fred Wood, known as The Fighting Blacksmith, and Charley Diehl, the son of Bill Diehl, who owned the Carriage Works on 2nd Street. This same building can now be visited at the Museum of the Mountain West, where it was moved in 2002. Here, Jack sparred and was trained by Diehl, who gave him his first pair of boxing gloves. Dempsey and Wood concocted a public bout for fair week, featuring themselves. Jack played promoter, selling tickets for a quarter. Excitement was high in town for the exhibition, and everyone anxiously awaited the day – except for the ladies of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The sheriff assured the concerned women that he would stop the fight if things got out of hand, to which they most assuredly harrumphed and walked away.
With Charley as the announcer and his cousin Maurice as the referee, the bell for round one sounded in the Moose Lodge. The two had scored neck and neck until the third round when Jack let loose a torrent of punches and dropped his friend to the mat. Jack shook himself out of his temporary state of rage and fell into one of horror as he looked down at his friend who was was sprawled out, lifeless on the canvas. It is said that Jack told Sheriff Gill he had no idea he had hit Fred that hard. Luckily it only took a bucket of water to revive the shaken Wood. Jack and Fred split the take for the fight, which amounted to about $40. The Women’s Temperance allowed themselves to feel vindicated for having witnessed the violent spectacle (and most likely shook a collective finger at Sheriff Gill), and Kid Blackie had just won his first professional boxing match.
Dempsey traveled the state and began to participate in more high-profile fights. He fought the local champion in Cripple Creek and Grand Junction. His bout with his good friend, Andy Malloy is represented in a mural in the El Rancho Lounge in Durango. Outside the ring, Dempsey brawled with four men at the lunch counter of the Grand Junction Hotel after recognizing them as a gang of ruffians who had previously robbed him at gunpoint. It wouldn’t be the last time unsuspecting hoodlums chose the wrong man, as this scene would repeat itself nearly 50years later.
In his early 20s, Dempsey acquired a manager, Jack Kearns, and moved to Oakland, California, where he began to train professionally. He established quite a reputation after knocking out seven opponents in a row, which allowed him to eventually challenge the reigning champion Jess Willard for the heavyweight title that was fought in Toledo, Ohio, in 1919. Dempsey would hold the heavyweight boxing crown for seven years, and his popularity and notoriety would soar, putting him on equal footing with The Great Bambino, Babe Ruth. His fights banked the first million-dollar box-office draw and earned him four times the amount from one match than Babe Ruth brought home for an entire baseball season.
In 1923, the Manassa Mauler was knocked out of the ring by an Argentinian boxer named Louis Firpo. A group of reporters pushed him back to the mat, and Dempsey knocked Firpo out in the second. His most highly publicized bouts were with Gene Tunney in 1926. Their first match was awarded to Tunney after a ten-round slugfest. Dempsey sent Tunney to the canvas in the seventh of a fight the following year, but Tunney got to his feet and eventually won in another long-bout decision. This controversial fight became known as “the long count” as Tunney lay on the mat for 15 seconds while the referee waved away Dempsey.
Dempsey retired from professional boxing soon after his fight with Tunney. He opened a restaurant on Broadway in New York City, where he shook hands with customers and was happy to pose for photo opportunities and sign autographs well into the 1970s. The restaurant was famous for its decadent cheesecake and was even featured in the iconic 1972 gangster film The Godfather. In 1971, Jack was walking home from his restaurant when he was jumped by two young muggers who attempted to grab him from behind. Kid Blackie, well into his 70s then, laid both of his surprised attackers out cold on the sidewalk.
Although Jack returned home to Colorado many times to visit Manassa and fish the Gunnison River, he spent the remainder of his life in New York. William Harrison Dempsey, aka the Manassa Mauler, aka Kid Blackie, but known to everyone as Jack, who began his career in the barns and carriage houses of Delta and Montrose, punching mattresses and bags of sawdust, passed away in 1983. He was 87 years old. Dempsey was one of the most enigmatic cultural icons of the early 20th Century in America. His popularity was the catalyst for pioneering live broadcasts for boxing matches and sporting events in general. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame and was considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all time. His furious and aggressive style prompted a rule that boxers had to retreat to a neutral corner and give opponents who had been knocked down a chance to get up.
Sources: “Jack Dempsey,” by Jim Wetzel, Delta County Historical Society newsletter, April, 2019; “Kid Blackie: Jack Dempsey’s Colorado Days,” by Toby Smith, “Heavyweight Champ had Links to much of Western Colorado,” by Bob Silbernagel, The Daily Sentinal, “Dempsey’s Big Start,” by Marilyn Cox, Montrose Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.