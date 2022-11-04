Although Western Colorado was far from the action, it will come as no surprise that the onsets of World Wars I and II made headlines in county newspapers.
The First World War—also known as the Great War—had been raging in Europe for three years before America entered the fight. Sparked by the 1914 assassinations of the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne and his wife, the conflict expanded on multiple fronts around the globe. When hopes for neutrality faded, the United States entered the war in April 1917.
The April 6, 1917 edition of the Delta Independent broke the news with the front-page headline, “War Is Declared.” The article began by summarizing the arguments for and against America’s entry into the conflict.
“Those against the war claim that future history will not justify the declaration of war at this time, or of participating in the European struggle.
“Those in favor of war contend that it is to protect American rights and the dignity of the nation; that it is defensive; that its object will not be to acquire territory, but to help break an autocracy in Europe which has become unbearable, and which has sought to dominate the world.
“The greatest hope at present is that the world-war will very soon end, which looks probable.”
The Independent anticipated the local impact of America’s entry into the conflict.
“The effect of temporary war upon the industries of this country are likely to be tremendous. Our every resource is at present taxed to produce needed food stuffs. Today American farmers have hard work to get help even to plant their crops. With a call for one or more millions of men to arms, what will the situation be? And then will come the commandeering if not the open confiscation of supplies along with everything needed to satiate the maw of war’s wreckage.
“There is a plenty in the outlook, from any point you view it. The European nations engaged are bankrupt. Before the war they were rich. With us as with them, it may be a case of the fool and his money quickly parted.
“But let us be optimistic and hope that we may get out of it easy and quick—that we may also be instrumental in helping to readjust many better and more humane conditions.”
In 1918, at the eleventh hour on November 11, an armistice effectively ended hostilities although fighting continued on African, Asian, Pacific, and Middle Eastern fronts until 1919. A naval engagement in June 1919 yielded the final nine casualties of the war. Political wrangling continued until 1924, sowing seeds of discontent which would spawn a second worldwide conflict.
Four days after Pearl Harbor, on December 11, 1941, the front-page of the Surface Creek Champion carried the headline: “War with Japan.”
“War clouds,” the Champion declared, “which have hovered over the United States for several months, broke into full fury Sunday morning when the treacherous Japanese war machine bombed unsuspecting war bases in Hawaiian and other possessions in the far east. Much damage was inflicted including the killing and wounding of some 3,000 civilians and soldiers.”
The article tallies the destruction, then documents the American response.
“Monday the United States answered the challenge by a declaration of war against the aggressors by congress with only one dissenting vote. Britain, Mexico, Australia and practically all the Latin-American countries have also declared war and pledged assistance.”
In a related story, the Champion ran an article detailing the need for “Scrap Iron for Defense.”
“Now that Japan has declared war on the United States and Uncle Sam has accepted the challenge, there is an emergency need for scrap iron to be collected as soon as possible, says Director F.A. Anderson of the Colorado State College at Fort Collins.”
Working through extension agents, a farm and city scrap iron collection campaign was proposed for the period December 22 to January 3. All scrap iron gathered within Colorado was to be put to defense uses by steel and other industries within the state. The intention was to reimburse farmers, ranchers, and others cooperating with the scrap iron drive. According to the Champion, the steel industry nationwide had already been compelled to deplete their scrap iron reserves and all people must be relied on to collect and sell as much old scrap as they can manage.
Within a week, the newspaper reported that local war efforts received a boost as the Cedaredge post office sold $2,300 worth of defense bonds. On Christmas Day, 1941, the Champion covered the formation of a local defense council—a civil defense organization which other communities were establishing nationwide. Responding to invitations extended by Cedaredge Mayor J.C. Cuthbert, twenty citizens of the town as well as representatives from the Eckert community gathered at the Rod & Gun club to discuss the council. Officers and representatives were elected. Ranger Siewert, representing the U.S. Forest Service, spoke of the need to protect the national forest especially as related to irrigation and water. Water Commissioner Robinson outlined a plan to protect the local water supply. The fledgling council was warned that there would undoubtedly be a need to begin practicing black-out procedures during the winter and early spring. Newly acquired fire fighting equipment especially designed for rural use may be called into action in time of need.
The foregoing excerpts provide insights into what Delta County citizens were experiencing on the eve of two major world conflicts. Thanks to the forthright efforts of the Surface Creek Valley Historical Society, the Colorado State Historical Society, and other state and county history enterprises, past issues of Delta County newspapers can be accessed through the Colorado Historical Newspapers website (https://www.coloradohistoricnewspapers.org/). There is no charge to register for access to the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection which is a service of the Colorado State Library. However, the library encourages donations to expand their work of digitizing vintage publications from throughout the state. Thus far, more than 2.5 million pages are available on the site—a collection which represents 620 individual newspaper titles published in Colorado from 1859 to the present day.
All issues of the Surface Creek Champion (1904-43) along with the Delta Independent (1886-1925) and Delta Chief(1883-85) can be viewed and downloaded from the site. Several Paonia newspapers are also available, as are old copies of the Western Colorado Report—a precursor of today’s High Country Spotlight and Shopper.
