The unassuming little town of Austin (Colorado that is) has a new reason to visit these days. The Yarrow Taproom, the brainchild of Madison Hulteen and Jessie Gallagher, provides an oasis for patrons passing by and a local hot spot for residents of the area. Everything at the Tap Room is locally sourced, right down to the vinyl bench bar seat that came out of a nearby defunct pickup truck.
Madison and Jessie met at college in Gunnison. The two attended Western State before moving on to other endeavors. They both reached a point in their post-college lives when they were ready to try something new. Jessie hails from Minnesota, while Maddie was raised in the Austin area. Her grandparents actually owned the building that is home to the taproom. While he sold the building some years ago to Mark Shaffer, a family friend, Mark now rents the space to Maddie and Jessie, as it just so happened to be the only commercial building available within 100 miles.
The iconic building, the largest in Austin, has served as a pool and bar with a dancehall upstairs for a good part of its early life and has gone through several incarnations since, including housing several restaurants and a grocery store run by Maddie’s grandparents. It was one of only a handful of buildings spared by the monumental flood that took out half the town when the dam at Fruitgrowers Reservoir gave way in 1937.
The original idea for the taproom was situated around the idea of supporting as many other local and regional endeavors as possible and the pair eventually plans to provide a local market for goods and produce. While the market side is still in the planning stages, the taproom is up and running and has gained a following since it opened its doors in November. Maddie and Jessie often find a full bar rail of Austin residents on hand, while many patrons from up-valley, Delta and Cedaredge, can also be found there. It’s a great way station for skiers coming and going to and from the Grand Mesa.
Just about everything they offer, from food to beverage, is made in the state of Colorado – even the buns for their bratwurst. They procure much of their meat from Kinikin and other local producers. Their beer taps are constantly rotating to showcase different regional and local breweries. Stoik, Big Bs and Happy Hollow are just some of the local makers on hand at the bar. Their spirits all hail from Colorado distilleries as well. Jack Rabbit Hill, Storm King and others have found their way to the shelves behind the bar.
Farm Runners is an invaluable source for the kitchen at the Yarrow Tap Room, and they use cheese from Rocking W out of Olathe. In addition to the creative fare that Brandt Bishop of Best Slope Culinary sends from the kitchen, Maddie and Jessie have invited several food trucks to set up shop outside. Brandt provides a rotating menu and, like the diverse offerings of beverages on the bar side, does his best to offer something for everyone. Pickle flights are one of the most popular items on the menu. And to wash it down? Try one of their famous pickled vodka shots from the vat behind the bar.
Eventually, Maddie and Jessie would like to start brewing their own beer, but they’re still getting their sea legs under them in the taproom. While the space is sizable, they are already pondering expanding into a larger space to accommodate pool tables and games. The pair is focused on providing a family-friendly bar and a comfortable space for everyone to enjoy. Since the pair was in college, they have searched for the perfect restaurant and bar. Luckily for us, they stopped searching and decided to create their own. They plan to stick to their original goal – to always source locally within the state of Colorado and to maintain a space where anyone and everyone feels welcome. According to the crowd on any given night, they have done just that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.