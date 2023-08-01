“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” – unknown.
The last few years have seen several new restrictions imposed on protected historic and natural sites across the country. Several of these places are in our backyard here on the Western Slope – some of which have been closed altogether. The drastic responses are owed to an unprecedented uptick in traffic to popular outdoor destinations as COVID encouraged urbanites to escape the claustrophobic confines of the city. Exposing the family to the great outdoors would all be well and good if everyone behaved with well and good intentions while they were there. But the engrained belief in some that we, as the dominant species on this planet, are entitled to do whatever we want, wherever we want, has consequences for everyone else when the guardrails of conduct in nature are ignored.
Chris Cox, the owner of arguably the most photographed spot in Colorado – the Crystal Mill outside Marble, has recently been forced to close the site due to trespassing and destruction of property. The mill has seen a drastic increase in graffiti and vandalism, with visitors crossing the river to carve their names into the historic mill’s beams or the surrounding trees. Similar incidences have forced authorities to implement the requirement of a hiking permit to visit pristine Hanging Lake, as the area’s fragile ecology has suffered considerable damage from an overload of unruly visitors who ignore posted rules. Travelers to nearly any indigenous rock site in the desert west will inevitably find fresh carvings on top of millennia-old pictographs announcing such all-important news as Bo loves Loretta.
Some might wonder why 900-year-old handprints are sacrosanct, but not if they are hacked into the rock face today. Often the names of early pioneers were carved in the red rock of the West, and somehow this is seen as ok. Maybe because they suffered drought, disease and death to reach the site that we drove to in our climate-controlled SUV, we can give them a pass. Maybe because, like the indigenous people who used the rock as a canvas on which to record an event, they lacked any alternative media on which to leave their mark. Herein lies the problem. As humans, we are all compelled to leave our marks. It’s in our nature to record our deeds, share our stories and announce that we were once here too. However, it would seem, with the advent of social media and its ability to showcase endlessly gross displays of ourselves to potential audiences of millions, that this would be enough.
At least the prevalence of gratuitous graffiti over petroglyphs has a psychological explanation, as we often destroy what we wish to imitate. The learning curve of our emotional evolution is steep for some. Too often though, it’s sheer negligence that leads to the destruction of the places we love to love to death, whether it’s wearing toxic sunscreen while snorkeling in the coral reefs or cutting off-trail in the desert to tread on ancient cryptobiotic soil. Entitlement to do as we please on land and sea still isn’t enough for some overly-enthusiastic travelers to Yellowstone. Go ahead, pet the moose! It’s fun! Sooner than later, that park will only be seen through the smudged windows of a locked down tour bus – and not a moment too soon for the mother bear who is unjustly euthanized after Instagram Karen loses a hand for coming between a sow and her cub.
When humans have long departed this world, whether in search of another planet to claim or by meeting a demise of our own design, the ecology of the planet will, no doubt, right itself quickly enough by planetary timelines. The earth does not need saving, but it seems more apparent every day that we do. Maybe the robots will do better.
