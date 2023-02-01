The pandemic changed life as we know it. It also changed many of us individually, as even life goals and priorities have shifted for many people. The experiences shared by humanity are important to recognize and even more important to remember. Humans tend to have relatively short memories regarding the lessons learned from history, but hopefully, the lessons worth remembering from COVID will not soon be forgotten. While the list is long, here are just a handful of observations for us to ponder:
We need to take mental health seriously.
One glaring outcome was the rise in reported mental health problems, often described as a second pandemic, highlighting mental health as an issue that needs to be addressed. While many disorders were already on the rise pre-pandemic, there was a marked surge as people juggled work, childcare, job loss, isolation, and the pain of losing loved ones. It was soon found that depression, brain fog and anxiety were closely associated with the virus and its aftereffects, and these symptoms are being diagnosed more frequently than ever.
We have a great capacity for resilience.
Although some people have experienced significant difficulties, many have shown that the possibilities for resilience during a crisis are boundless. People began to practice self-care in various ways as they adjusted to new schedules and routines and were forced to cut back on socializing. Some family and friend groups have even emerged with stronger bonds due to quarantines and the quality time they offered. Many individuals are exercising more, eating healthier, and have better relationships with their friends and family compared to pre-pandemic days.
Community is essential (and so is technology)
The importance of human connection has never been so obvious. As many people became aware of how much we need social interaction, they adapted ways to maintain relationships, often relying on technology like FaceTime and Zoom. While this became essential for many work situations, the argument that it was doubly important for our well-being to seek out new ways to interact with our friends, family and neighbors in the community can not be contested.
Humility is essential for learning.
Most of us have eaten our fair share of crow when it came to our early over-confident misconceptions concerning nearly every aspect of the virus. Admitting that is not an easy thing. But even experts found themselves re-evaluating situations and solutions often. Hospitals, doctors and epidemiologists all learned lessons in humility during the first year and continue to do so as the “novel” prefix in Novel Coronavirus has lived up to its name, defying many expectations based on old familiar viral foes. Armchair social media warriors did their best to influence all of us (quite successfully, for the most part) that the answers were clear concerning everything from vaccines to masks. And while the dust has still yet to settle in the minds of many concerning a myriad of polarizing COVID-related fallout, the ultimate recognition of the difference between confidence and competence has led many of us to do a great deal of re-thinking on all sides of the arguments.
The simple statement, “I was wrong,” should be the number one hit from the soundtrack of the pandemic, but that’s a hard thing to recognize, much less say out loud, for most of us. Perhaps this is the most important lesson we need to learn from the historical crossroads that the pandemic has presented to us. Because maybe if we can admit, “I was wrong,” the rest of the sentence can read, “and now I can do better.”
