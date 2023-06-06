Runoff this spring from the monumental snowpack in the high country has already affected just about every soul in Delta County in one way or another. While several residents have busied themselves preparing last-minute defenses against rising water, businesses have suffered from a loss of clientele. The singular most impactful incident came when a culvert washed away, creating a sinkhole on Highway 133 and closing a main artery to the North Fork Valley from Carbondale and beyond. The implications of this extended road closure are far-reaching when it comes to area businesses. The incident has given us all pause to ponder solutions and what we may do to prepare for future incidences.
Supply chain disruptions alone are more than an inconvenience for residents and business owners alike. When a major thoroughfare is closed, forcing shipping entities to detour hours out of their way, money is lost somewhere, and it’s usually the small businesses who wind up footing the bill in the long run – in addition to the loss of revenue from empty shelves. Moving goods is essential for the operations of most small businesses, and the chain reaction of delays can be devastating.
Springtime in the North Fork usually announces the start of the tourist season, bringing visitors to agritourism, music events, retail shops, restaurants, and other visitor-dependent operations. The highway closure has already led to a significant decline in visitors to some area businesses. Delicious Orchards, which hosts weekly concerts, has seen a marked drop in attendance over the last few weeks as a good part of their patronage hails from the Crystal River Valley and all points east. Farm Runners, who makes a living from delivering produce to places like the Aspen Valley, is forced to send their drivers the long way around. While many economic theories are debatable, the one constant truth is that everyone looses when supply can’t make it to demand and patrons can’t patronize. The ripple-effect is far reaching.
Loss of visitors translates to a loss of income – especially for tourist-based industries. The more significant effect on local populations is that loss of revenue sometimes translates to residents losing their jobs. While this may only present temporary situations that will repair themselves when the road itself is long since repaired, the interruptions in job losses are devastating to some people. Dedicated cash reserves can come in handy for both business owners and employees, but there’s often only so much planning and preparing anyone can do when you’re working and living on a small-town budget.
Keeping a close eye on the project and maintaining communication with potential customers is paramount when unforeseen complications like the closure of 133 occur. Up-to-date construction information on business websites will help maintain the attention of these patrons who are caught on the other side, and open communication could plant the seed for future travel once the lanes are open to travel again.
Programs are available for assistance, but the need must be determined first. Delta County Emergency Management and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management encourage any small business that has experienced economic impacts and financial losses from the Highway 133 closure and extended detour to fill out the Highway 133 Small Business Impacts - SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) information collection form. The form is available on the Delta County Website at DeltaCountyCO.gov/Flooding. It will help the State of Colorado determine if there is interest in low-interest loans to make Delta and Gunnison counties eligible for a Small Business Association disaster declaration.
While the economic impact on the upper valley is a genuine concern, for the time being, this too shall pass – hopefully with a little assistance from friends, neighbors and the state alike. A timely opening of the highway would also do everyone a world of good. As of now, it has been reported that Kebler Pass has also sustained damage and the timeline for that stretch opening is unknown. It is a good reminder for all of us to appreciate times when the sailing is smooth, and the waters are calm.
