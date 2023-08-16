August 8, 2023 – The Town of Paonia is seeking applications from citizens seeking to serve on the board of trustees after Trustee Thomas Markle announced at the Aug. 8 meeting that he will formally submit his letter of resignation prior to the next meeting. “I want to say that my goal here, as trustee, has been ceded,” said Markle, referring to recent changes in town leadership. “We have experienced and ethical management in place to execute the direction and desires of our electors … We have now an excellent town manager and I expect that my fellow trustees and citizens can appreciate the stark improvement of how the town is operating, which I attribute to (former interim administrator) Leslie Klusmire, and I fully trust that (new administrator Stefan) Wynn will continue in his role.” Markle specifically thanked trustees John Valentine and Paige Smith for their time and efforts.
Markle briefly addressed the board about rising record-high ocean temperatures that have made many regions of the United States and around the world “less habitable,” while this area will remain habitable for the foreseeable future. He urged the town to consider in its future planning that a large influx of people will move to Western Colorado in the coming years and decades. “It is something that I want you to all have on your radar,” said Markle. “Hopefully we can deal with it in a way that is fair and just. Good luck.”
The appointee would serve until the next board election in April, 2024, when Markle’s term expires. Under state statute the board has 60 days to appoint a replacement before triggering an election. Interested designees must be registered to vote and have lived within town limits for 12 consecutive months. More information can be found at townofpaonia.colorado.gov.
Also in the environmental realm, Mayor Pro Tem Dave Knutson joined citizens last Tuesday on an EcoFlight out of the North Fork Valley Airport last to witness the impacts of oil and gas development in the area. Knutson is the local governmental designee for the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission. The flights were funded by a grant to the Citizens for a Healthy Community. In addition to seeing the majestic landscape, the many well pads and the web of roads servicing infrastructure, “When you fly along the side of Grand Mesa you see an amazing number of dead aspen from the drought and climate change,” said Knutson. The numerous landslides they saw made him realize “how unstable this area is geologically… It’s really quite an experience.”
The board of trustees will soon consider legislation to change speed limits. “We’re talking about reducing speed limits around town,” said Wynn. Current 25-mph zones will be reduced to 20-mph, while areas along parking entrances and schools will be reduced to 15-mph. The town last adjusted speed limits in 2017.
In addition, the town is considering legislation changing all intersections with “YIELD” signs to “STOP” signs. Yield signs “present a danger,” said Wynn. Police have dealt recently with incidents involving pedestrians and bicycles where fault was unclear due to there being no “stop” sign. “That way, if there is some regulated ordinance… the police department can enforce that,” said Wynn.
The town is also working on a plan for parking regulations at the Jumbo Mountain access on Pan American Avenue above Apple Valley Park.
The Paonia board of trustees and planning commission will hold a joint meeting to review the first draft of the town Master Plan at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at town hall. The last time the town updated its master plan was in 1996.The process began in March, and is anticipated to wrap up next February.
This is the first review of the draft plan, said Town Administrator Stefan Wynn. “I stress this is a draft.” The meeting is open to the public, but no public comment will be taken at the meeting. The meeting goal is to get feedback from trustees and planning commission members. The planning commission will not hold its regular meeting that week. To read and/or comment on the draft, or for updates, visit https://townofpaonia.colorado.gov/i-want-to/learn-about-the-master-plan
Under the consent agenda, trustees unanimously approved the July 11 and 25 meeting minutes, disbursements, a retail marijuana license renewal for Valley High LLC, and a special-event liquor license allowing the North Fork Valley Creative Coalition to serve alcohol during the annual Mountain Harvest Festival in September.
Administrator Wynn reported that the 2024 budget planning season is near. The town will be submitting an extension request on the 2022 audit.
Work began Aug. 10 on the 100 block of Dorris Avenue sewer line replacement project. K&D Construction submitted the winning bid of $299,339.50, which came in below estimated costs. The town received a project grant for $137,756 from DOLA, which is about half the total cost of the project. The next lowest bid of $431,764.32 was submitted by Roop Construction.
The town’s Housing Task Force will host an open house on Thursday, Aug. 31 to discuss the draft housing needs assessment. The town contracted with Urban Rural Continuum and Ayres Associates to use data to identify the housing needs and issues in the community. Contractors will be presenting their draft action plan to help address those needs.
“While this project will not solve all problems related to housing affordability, it will create a path for the community to address housing concerns,” according to the town website. A community-wide meeting held in July was well attended. A summary of public comments will be presented at the Aug. 31 meeting.
The board also passed Resolution 12-2023, clarifying the organization and duties of the North Fork Valley Airport Advisory Committee, and approved appointment of Administrator Wynn to the committee. The Town of Paonia has 75% ownership in the airport, and Delta County has 25% ownership.
