The river is slowing down, water levels have decreased somewhat and the flood danger has lessened. At the present, the most dangerous section of the river is between Paonia and Hotchkiss where the water is still running high and fast – boaters and rafters beware. Paonia Reservoir continues to spill over the spillway. Paonia River Park Trails are still closed due to flooding and will remain so for the foreseeable future.
CDOT’s temporary bridge has arrived. The construction of the bridge will begin as soon as the foundation that will hold the bridge at the site of the collapse is completed. The preliminary completion date is June 15th. The bridge is rated for 85,000 lbs. Cattle trucks need to be aware they cannot get permits for extra axles or to carry more cattle and exceed the 85,000-pound limit and be able use the temporary bridge. For questions about the project, you can email CO133CulvertRepair@gmail.com, or go to the website at www.codot.gov/projects/co133bowieculvert.
Small businesses are encouraged to keep track of any losses from the closure of Hwy 133. There is the possibility of low interest loans if enough businesses are interested. Only retail business will be eligible for loans. Wineries, food producers and other agricultural businesses will need to contact the USDA for possible help unless they have a separate retail business with a different tax ID.
The rivers will still be running high for weeks to come. Please be careful and anytime you see water rising and beginning to overflow roads or ditch banks. If you see power poles tipping near the river, immediately call the police department at 970-874-2015 and let dispatch know the exact location of the flooding or problem.
