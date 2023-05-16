The river is running high; but thanks to the cooler weather, we haven’t seen dramatic melting of the snowpack in the mid and high country. However, we still haven’t reached the high-water mark either so vigilance is still the watchword.
Paonia Reservoir is spilling and the incoming water is outstripping its capacity. It appears to be gaining about 2.5 feet per day. As of 10 am, Friday, May 12, it began to spill over the dam.
If you have visitors coming in from the east who are not familiar with alternative routes to Paonia, please inform them to be wary of Google Maps routes. Google Maps has been sending cars onto routes over Kebler Pass and across Grand Mesa which are still under three or more feet of snow. There is also no cell service on many of these roads and no way to call for help if one becomes stuck. Please inform visitors that the only safe route around the closure on Hwy 133 at this time is on I-70 through Grand Junction.
CDOT is working to install a temporary bridge over the collapse on Hwy 133 similar to the bridge that was used on Hwy 92 over the river during the bridge replacement last summer. They will not be able to begin work until the water begins to recede but are hoping to have something in place by the end of May or in early June. The bridge should be fully rated for all cars and semi-trucks.
Delta County has reinforced the bank around Black Bridge with rip rap to ease the erosion concerns. Both the bridges on Grand Avenue and on Samuel Wade Road are still high above the waters and are being watched by both the road and bridge crews of the county and the public works crews of Paonia for snags and other dangers which could cause damage to the pilings of the bridges. This will continue until the waters recede.
Paonia River Park and its boat ramp are open; however, due to flooding and trail damage, all the trails are closed as well as the trails below the school. Please stay off them.
The town of Paonia has sandbags and sand available for residents. To access them call town hall at 970-527-4101 to arrange a time to pick them up during regular business hours. The bags and sand are located at the town shop, located at 401 2nd Street. The bags are empty and will need to be filled by the person picking them up. Emergency bags can be obtained over the weekend by calling dispatch at 970-874-2015. The number of bags is limited and will need to be picked up and filled by the person picking them up. The town does not have the capacity to fill and deliver bags. The county also has empty sandbags and sand available for Delta County residents. Currently all sandbags are self-fill only.
Conditions on the river continue to be extremely dangerous. Accidents have already happened causing distress to citizens and local agencies. Local fire, police and rescue departments have very limited swift-water rescue capabilities so if you run into a problem, not only will you be putting your life in danger, but those of the people who will be trying to rescue you. Watch the water from the banks! This is especially true for kids. The fast-running waters can undercut what seem to be solid banks leading to unexpected collapses into cold and dangerous waters. Stay back from the edges and keep children under supervision.
Take care of your property by sandbagging any building in danger of flooding and cleaning out debris, branches, trash, or other items near the entrance of culverts and ditches to help them from overflowing and flooding. The public works department is working to ensure that all the town’s storm drains are clear of trash and debris, but they cannot go onto private property to clean out private ditches. Please keep an eye on your neighbors. Paonia has a well-earned reputation for caring for our neighbors and as the waters rise, if you see your neighbor’s property in trouble, call for help and give them a hand.
Finally, anytime you see water rising and beginning to overflow roads or ditch banks, immediately call the police department at 970-874-2015. Let dispatch know the exact location of the flooding.
