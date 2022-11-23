A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
Jorge Rodriguez first met Jeanie in the mid-1990s when a leak in the auditorium of the Egyptian, which Jeanie also owned, brought the experienced carpenter and handyman to the theater for the first time. Jorge went on to work on several projects for the Dewsnups, including a remodel facilitated by historical grants. Over the years, he and his family developed a close relationship with Jeanie, and Jorge often found himself parking cars and helping with various projects at the Tru-Vu as well. Jorge’s three daughters also lent a hand at the drive-in snack bar, and the Tru-Vu became a formative part of their childhood.
The drive-in, which opened its gates in 1955, has most recently been managed by Jim and Jane Lane and Jim’s sister, Margaret Stalcup – who hail from Utah – but the property itself has always resided in the hands of Jeanie’s daughter, Kelly. Both the Egyptian and the Tru-Vu have joined the retail real estate market this past year, and although new plans for the Egyptian have been in the works for several months, the fate of the drive-in was unknown – that is, until Kelly made Jorge an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Jorge, along with his right-hand manager and daughter, Jesikah, have been working hard to put together a business plan they believe will serve their community well. The family plans to embrace the mid-century vibe of the drive-in and take a very personal approach to the management and operations of the theater. Their mission is to offer an experience that harkens back to the 50s and 60s. They hope that when patrons drive past the ticket booth and onto the grounds, they are immersed in the nostalgia that makes going to the Tru-Vu a one-of-a-kind experience.
The marquee and concession stand will get new paint, using familiar colors from the mid-century pallet that the Tru-Vu has always boasted. The Rodriguezes even plan to have their employees – the majority of them family members – look every bit the part as time-period uniforms will be worn by employees from ticket takers to snack bar attendees. Jorge and Jesikah are confident that this kind of attention to detail is just what the drive-in needs. As longtime residents of the area who have an intimate relationship with the outdoor theater, they know how important the right aesthetic and a locally owned, family-operated business is to the community.
Jorge and his crew plan to offer first-run films at the drive-in, as well as classic fare and special showings, all hand-picked based on close communication with the community via social media. The Rodriguez family is fully aware that the drive-in serves, not just Delta but, the entirety of Delta County. They even plan to reach out to moviegoers from Grand Junction, as there are no drive-ins left in Mesa County. Because Delta is situated in the center of Colorado’s “banana belt,” our climate offers the opportunity to expand the drive-in’s season, and the team plans to have the gates open until Halloween (highlighting classic horror films), with an earlier springtime opening in the works as well.
Admission will be per person with no mandatory concession fee, and kids 12 and under will enjoy the drive-in for free. Everyone’s old favorite candies will be on hand at the snack bar, and strict attention will be given to providing quality hamburgers, hot dogs and more. Jorge hopes to offer food so good as to encourage patrons to make the journey for a tasty burger alone, regardless of what’s on the big screen that night. The family also plans to serve up coffee and boba drinks to late-night patrons. With a focus on the entire experience – the sights, sounds, and smells that come together to make an encounter at the drive-in unique – and a plan to offer some modern conveniences, the Rodriguez family aims to give the public a night to remember each and every time they visit the Tru-Vu.
While they plan to keep the vibrant aesthetic of the 50s construction and paint schemes for the concession building, Jorge knows the bathrooms are in desperate need of a makeover. A good deal of paint and family elbow grease will also go into the drive-in before next summer. Jorge and his team plan to manage every aspect of operations, including taking over the creative control of booking their own films. In doing so, their hope is to keep their finger on the community's pulse, and make decisions based on the desires of loyal customers.
Many people in the community already know Jorge’s face, but he hopes that over the next few summers, everyone will know the Rodriguez family as they become synonymous with the Tru-Vu, just as Jeanie was in her time. Jorge hopes to honor his friend, who gave so much of her life to both theaters in Delta, by creating an on screen memorial to be shown when the drive-in opens next spring. He also plans to hold a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting a spaying and neutering program for the many cats of the county. Jeanie loved cats so much that she left an inheritance to one troubled feline, who is in Jorge’s care today. Other community events are in the works, as becoming an integral part of the community is paramount to the business plan.
Jorge has no illusions of getting rich from this endeavor. It is strictly a labor of love and a chance to work with his family doing something they believe in. He wants to offer his community an experience that has all but faded from memory in most places and he plans to put his heart and soul into the project. He also understands that eventually, the light pollution on the east side of town will one day overcome the little drive-in that could, but Jorge has a plan for this too. He’ll just pick up the screen, marquee, speakers, and the concession stand, and move them a little further down the highway – whatever it takes to keep the projector lit and the magic alive.
Welcome back to the future Tru-Vu Drive-In. See you next summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.