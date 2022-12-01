While it’s not unusual for folks in small towns to be on a first-name basis with their UPS driver, it is beyond rare for the guy in the brown uniform to be known to break into song for crowds on his lunch break. Bill O’Brien, longtime deliverer of goods for the greater Paonia area, has been playing for locals and visitors alike at various pop-up lunch locations around town for several years now. He’s a self-taught musician whose motivation lies in the simplicity of sharing a song.
Raised in Santa Cruz California, Bill moved to Montrose with his family, complete with seven siblings, when he was a teenager in the late 1970s. He finished High School in Montrose, met the love of his life, Shelley, and the two were married soon after. Following a career change, he took a job at the United Parcel Service in 1991. Two years later, he snagged the coveted North Fork route and he’s been driving to Paonia on a daily basis ever since.
Now in his 30th year of the route, it’s probably safe to say that Bill knows more people in Paonia than anyone else. The fact that he has always lived an hour’s drive away makes this somewhat intimate relationship with the townspeople all the more curious. Bill wouldn’t have it any other way, and he is connected to the little community in a way that no one else is.
While music runs deep in Bill’s family, it was his brother, David, who Bill emulated when he was young. David would record old Doc Watson albums on a reel-to-reel so he could slow them down and teach himself how to play the tunes. He eventually talked Bill into singing some harmonies together and as his brothers and sister began to scatter to the winds, Bill decided he’d better learn how to play the guitar himself. He was 38 years old when he bought his first junker of a guitar and began to play.
It was a 1970s 12-string guitar – that was strung for six. The neck was crooked, the action was high and he loved it. However, eventually Bill acquired a suitable guitar which, because it was much easier to play, saw a lot more time in Bill’s hands. He started bringing his guitar on the job with him so he could practice during his lunch break. His first public performance was on the patio in front of the Lamborn Building. He categorizes the experience as a nervous one, but he faced his stage fright head on and soon found himself breaking out his guitar all over town during the noontime hour.
You’ll never see a hat out for tips. That’s not why he plays. He can be found on any given sunny day playing at Berg Harvest, at the end of Grand Avenue by the food trucks, at Orchard Valley Farms or sometimes at Quotori Wines. More times than not, you’re likely to catch him sitting in his truck in front of the Paradise Theatre, belting out covers and original tunes alike. Several visitors have stopped to tell him what a magical experience he gave them and Bill believes that they will take that experience (along with a good dose of positivity) home with them. That’s the kind of compensation Bill is looking for.
In October of this year, Michael, the current director of the Paradise Theatre asked Bill to play on stage. After a ten second pause, he said, OK. A good local crowd came out to see Bill, sans the brown uniform, play for an audience that was no stranger to him. It was an opportunity for him to put context to his songs. Having a somewhat captive audience and a time frame that wasn’t constrained to his lunch hour afforded Bill the chance to share the backstories related to his original songs, and the intimate experience made for a performance to remember.
Bill is not sure where he will end up musically. As long as he has the opportunity to inspire and to pay forward the gift of music, that his brother once shared with him, he’s happy to keep playing on picnic tables, and claims he’s just following the breadcrumbs for now. If you want to catch Bill and his guitar, all you have to do is follow the music coming from the brown truck, parked at a lunch spot, somewhere near you.
