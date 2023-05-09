The annual Ute Trails Car Club Show returns to Hotchkiss this Mother’s Day weekend. Each May, the expansive lawn behind Zack’s Bar-B-Que becomes a showcase for a host of classic rides. The event is free to spectators, who will be treated to over 250 cars. This is one of the largest shows on the Western Slope, and is a great place to grab lunch as the event is catered by Zack’s.
Several smaller car clubs enter their automobiles in the Ute Trails show. The cost to enter is $20, and a host of prizes are awarded to participants including a prize for the car club with the largest number of entries. This year, a welder, cash prizes and other assorted takeaways will be awarded through the Tin-Can Drawing. There is plenty of merchandise and goodies to go around.
The event is sponsored by three major donors this year: Zack’s Bar-B-Que, Duckworks Auto Parts and A&A Auto Customs. All proceeds from the event are applied toward the Ute Trails scholarship fund, which is awarded to at least one graduating senior from the Western Slope each spring.
The event takes place on Saturday, May 13 from 9 am to 2 pm. A delicious lunch, catered by Zack’s Bar-b-Que, is served between 11:30 am and 1:30 jpm. Tickets for lunch are sold separately at the event. A shuttle to and from the stockdog trials will be available.
Don’t miss this chance to check out more than 250 classic rides. The Ute Trails Car Club has been wowing auto aficionados for several years. This much anticipated show is not one to miss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.