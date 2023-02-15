While no one can deny that Delta County has a diverse history, when we think about the “history” of the Western Slope, our scope is usually limited to that time which encompasses human inhabitants. The very definition of history is “the study of events, particularly in human affairs.” And to narrow it further, our field of vision in the west is usually even more isolated to the period pertaining to the deeds of settlers from the east – the decedents of European immigrants. But the scope of geologic history is so much broader than most of us can conceive, and for anyone interested in understanding why the Grand Mesa looks like it does, with its knife-flat table-top crown, or how tiny sharp fossilized teeth from ancient sea creatures found their way into the nearby Dobie hills, we need to look back to a time long before humans existed anywhere.
Just over 30 miles from the Utah border, and standing sentry in the backyard of every citizen of Delta County, lies the monolithic Grand Mesa. The world’s largest flat-topped mountain towers above the fertile floodplains of the Colorado, Uncompahgre, Gunnison, and the North Fork of the Gunnison rivers. To the west, the verdant river valleys give way to a desolate, high-desert landscape and eventually to Mars-inspiring red sandstone canyons, while the easternmost end of the county marks the abrupt and decisive rise of the majestic Rocky Mountains. It is a landscape rich in diversity that is second to none, an area where the remnants of dinosaurs can still be found, and strikingly different instagram-worthy vistas abound at every turn.
The first major tributary to the mighty, but ever-dwindling, Colorado River is the Gunnison which, when joined by its Uncompahgre and North Fork tributaries, is still a formidable waterway itself today. However, all rivers are but shadows of their former selves. The remnants of rich topsoil and sand deposited by the once-expansive rivers, coupled with a relatively mild climate, are the elements that make our valleys ideal for world-class fruit production and comprise the bulk of the recipe (along with a secret ingredient) for our prolific vineyards that rival those in the Northern California valleys.
It would seem logical to assume that the Grand Mesa, which rises well over five thousand feet above the valleys below, and ten thousand feet above sea level like an otherworldly obese, decapitated giant, resulted from some fantastical geologic upheaval – as is the case with the origin of the Rocky Mountains to the east. But the dark rock that encrusts the topmost edge of the Mesa tells another story.
The Largest Flat Topped Mountain in The World
Many mistakenly believe that the Grand Mesa was a massive volcano that blew its top in a showy spectacle of glory. The truth is less dramatic, but the outcome is no less impressive, as the Mesa is primarily the result of a steady flow of lava from pressure releasing hot spots that eventually settled in the lowest point – which, at that time was the valley below – even though it now rests five thousand feet above our valley floor today. The flow cooled and solidified into Grand Mesa’s hard cap. There was never an explosive eruption from a massive volcano – one that conjures realtime images from a sixth grade science project gone wrong. Over time, landslides and glaciers eventually split the porous rock blanketing the top of Grand Mesa, creating opportunities for several lakes to form. The glaciers, in turn, melted and carried pieces of broken basalt down to and through the valleys below, creating an ideal pH in the soil of the Mesa’s lower slopes for wine grapes (the final secret ingredient).
As once-massive rivers handily cut their way through the land on either side, they removed the softer sedimentary rocks and left the hard basalt cap and the soil below it intact. The sedimentary layers had been deposited long ago by an ancient sea that once stretched from the arctic to the Gulf of Mexico. The softer rock became the victim of time, wind, water and sun and left the Mesa with its protective cap intact. Over time, erosion, the foe of all mortal minerals, uncovered layer after layer, slowly transforming what was once the lowest point in the landscape into the highest point from the perspective of the newly created valleys below. The process is known as a topographic inversion, and while it is not a rare occurrence, the resulting size of the massive structure it left behind in this case, is unparalleled anywhere else on this earth.
Our Red Rock Canyons
The red, slickrock sandstone of nearby Escalante and Dominguez canyons is in stark contrast to the dark cap of the Grand Mesa and the lighter sedimentary layers in the valleys below. Evoking images of Saturday morning cartoons where the coyote never catches a break, the colorful sedimentary formations cover darker, much older Precambrian granite and metamorphic rocks riddled with ancient faults. Fortunately, for the time being, these fractures now lie dormant. However, in the broader geologic picture, they are just biding their time – patiently waiting to be the catalyst for another upheaval – like the one that created the Rocky Mountains about 65 million years ago. Over time, streams carved their way through the rosy sandstone canyons, exposing the darker metamorphic rocks below where the creeks still carve their way, as can be evidenced by a trek through either canyon today.
The Black Canyon – Remote From the Sun
The process of erosion lowered the valleys on either side of the Mesa, and the Gunnison River to the south followed suit. As that river eventually exposed a massive dome of Precambrian granite, it slowly but determinately sliced through the rocks like a saw blade, trapping its flow in an ever deepening chasm. Visitors are treated to massive exposed cross sections of the ancient dark rock which is ribboned with colorful veins of light gneiss and pink quartz. While it may not be the deepest or the longest gorge in North America, no other canyon combines these elements to create anything remotely similar to the sheer walls that twist their way through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The gorge is seemingly immeasurable in some places. In fact, the canyon’s depths could hold several modern-day skyscrapers were it not for its narrow passages.
Parts of the gorge are so deep and narrow that the bottom only receives 33 minutes of sunlight each day. As the Gunnison carves its way on a never-ending quest driven solely by the forces of gravity, the river drops an average of 43 feet per mile – six times the amount of fall the Colorado River makes as it traverses the mighty Grand Canyon. If ever there were a place that inspires the notion that we are but a fraction of a blip on the geologic time scale, this is it, as the rocks exposed in the depths of the canyon are nearly two billion years old, dating from the early Precambrian era.
River terrace deposits that rest high above the present-day Gunnison Gorge have a thick layer of volcanic ash which fell 640 thousand years ago when the far-away but massive Yellowstone Caldera erupted in an explosion that would have indeed impressed our sixth grade science class. These deposits have allowed geologists to determine that the Gunnison River has been cutting through the Black Canyon at an impressive 640 meters every million years, which is about as fast as things ever get in the terrestrial timetable – especially where granite is involved.
Secrets in the Dobies
Blanketing much of the area between the Black Canyon and Grand Mesa is the moonlike landscape that locals refer to as the Dobies. About ninety million years ago, during the late Cretaceous period, which is known as the last age of the dinosaurs – the fun one with velociraptors and T-rexes and lots of other things with teeth – the shrinking shallow seaway deposited microscopically thin layer upon layer of mud. The sea, teaming with life, deposited millions of sea creatures. The mud eventually turned to rock, and the erosion process left soft pale yellow-tinted hills. The name “Dobies”, was adopted because the resulting clay-ladden soil is the type often used to make adobe bricks. The layer, known as the Mancos shale formation runs from Grand Junction in the north to Montrose in the south and east to Paonia.
If you look deep into the barren hills between Hotchkiss and Crawford, a slightly darker but clearly visible layer which cuts through each of the low-rising mounds can be differentiated from the rest. This slice is from a particularly well-populated time period when the Western Interior Seaway covered the area. The seaway once connected the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Ocean and split what is now the North American continent right down the middle. Countless, tiny fossilized teeth that once lined the mouths of creatures, which inhabited the sea during the late Cretaceous period, can be found in this layer. The fossils are notably black and shiny and could be easily mistaken for a darker layer of sand, but once a closer inspection is made, tiny teeth and bones are visible everywhere
From the dark depths of the ominous Black Canyon of the Gunnison to the basalt-capped crust of the monolithic Grand Mesa and the soil-rich valleys that lie between, the geological forces that formed the unique landscape of Delta County have created a place like no other. It's a land where the high desert makes its transition to the alpine forests of the Rockies. The singularly unique topography is the result of time-soaked processes that represent millions of years in the making. The story of humans in this landscape marks an almost imperceptible paper-thin margin on a timeline that spans the life of our planet and encompasses four and-a-half billion years. The ever-plodding but relentless changes that made the place we call home, in this moment of time, will continue to unfold long after we are gone. It’s a knowledge that should offer us a humbling, and sobering, perspective of our time here.
