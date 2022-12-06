You must travel it by yourself.
It is not far. It is within reach.
Perhaps you have been on it, since you were born and did not know.
Perhaps it is everywhere – on water and land.
– Walt Whitman
Don Benjamin grew up outside Greeley, Colorado, on a small farm, fishing with his father and drawing pictures of the animals on their farm. He and his brother ran a neighborhood newspaper when they were kids. They used an old printing block set-up and an even older manual typewriter on which they banged out such important headlines as “Neighbor Erects New Fence.” Don did all the illustrations, as a camera was not to be in the budget.
While he admits that he wasn't very athletically inclined in high school, Don found his niche as the sports editor for the school newspaper, which, he claimed, gained him the admiration and friendship of the "jocks and the nerds" alike. He also decided to take a typing class, based largely on the lopsided female-to-male ratio and found that he was quite proficient at typing, despite the obvious distractions in class. These experiences could not have prepared him better for what was to come.
By the time he graduated high school, the war in Vietnam was rapidly escalating, and Don, wary of being drafted into the infantry, decided to enlist, hoping to secure a more agreeable assignment. At the recruiter's office, he was told there was a journalism school in New Rochelle, New York, that he could attend where they would prepare him to write for military publications.
After completing basic training in Missouri, he set out for school in New York. Graduating near the top of his class earned him an assignment working on a magazine at an army hospital in San Francisco, until the war escalated further, and the call for a troop surge sent him packing his pencils to make the long journey over the Pacific. He was relieved to have landed in a position in South Korea, where he worked as a cartoonist, sports editor, and cultural writer for the newspaper there.
Don occasionally traveled to Japan as the paper was printed at Tokyo's Stars and Stripes office. His memories of Korea and Japan are filled with glorious food and kind people who value offering hospitality to their guests above all else.
He recalls a memorable dinner at the home of a local family who not only gave him the seat of honor near a warm stove but insisted on gifting him an ancient parchment, simply because he had casually gestured to the piece. Knowing it was a family heirloom and having no idea how to return the artifact without giving offense, he returned to the home a few days later with the scroll intact and waited for an opportunity. Luckily, a young family member commented on its beauty. Don seized the moment and handed the parchment to the boy, restoring the family heirloom and allowing Don the luxury of a good night's sleep.
Following his military service, Don attended college at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He changed his major from art to drama and eventually settled on teaching. This career would take him from the mountains to the coast and finally into the desert of the southwest. Don eventually landed in Arizona, where he took a position in Phoenix as a writer for the state universities' regents board. However, the politics of that position never set well with him. He would work in education for several years in Arizona, but always maintained a connection to Colorado through his family and friends.
It is said that you can never go home, but Don eventually found his way back to the mountains. Spending summers housesitting for friends in Cedaredge eventually prompted him to sell his condo in Phoenix and call the Surface Creek area home. He purchased a house in town and began writing for the Delta County Independent, but all the while, the artist within him was bubbling back to the surface. Several story ideas had been brewing for some time, and as if on cue, he met Donna Marie.
Donna is a graphic designer who was well acquainted with book layout and encouraged Don to publish his novels. With her assistance, he has published five books and is already contemplating the shape of a sixth. Three of his stories are mysteries, inspired by travels through the unique landscape of the Four Corners area between the Western Slope and central Arizona. The first of the series is titled The Road to Lavender. Another novel is fantasy based, and his last offering is a historical piece based on Christmastime in Cedaredge from 1904 to 1910. The book includes a lengthy index of all the family names, places, and the area businesses that were prominent at the time.
Don traded in the old manual typewriter for a computer long ago. He claims he writes the endings of his stories first, giving him a landmark so he can steer the narrative. He is contemplating turning his recent novel into an audiobook, and has been chewing on a new idea for a book based on the Colorado statewide Apple Queen Contest of 1909 – which includes a mystery of its own kind.
These days when he isn't working on a new novel or writing for the High Country Spotlight, you will most likely find Don working hard as a member of the Rotary Club of Cedaredge on one of the club's many charitable endeavors. He also volunteers time at the Grand Mesa Arts Center, and has recently taken to championing fellow area writers by organizing book fairs that showcase local authors. If you can't find him at all, he's most likely traveling with his wife, Donna, although he has no plans to call anywhere but Cedaredge home. He claims the fishing is too good, and besides, the road is firm below his feet here, as it has been all along.
You can learn more about Don Benjamin's books at Benjaminauthor.com. The official launch of A Surface Creek Christmas – Winter Tales 1904 to 1910 debuts at the Holiday Art Fair, held at the Grand Mesa Arts Center on December 10.
