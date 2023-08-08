Roger makes the best smoked trout spread I have ever tasted! He brought it to our team at Wellspring about a month ago. Roger caught the fish, smoked it, canned it, mixed it into a beautiful spread, and furnished us with crackers to properly enjoy the gift. We often experience acts of love from our amazing guests and members, but he was a stand-out. Roger recently cut off all the fingers on his left hand in a table saw accident. He is 80+ and could easily have thrown in the towel after this accident, succumbing to pain and accepting the limits of his new handicap. But this man is a determined son-of-a-gun and truly believes with every fiber of being that there is a way, and he definitely has a will. He has fashioned a contraption in the living room that allows him to stretch the shoulder and get mobility back in that hand. Roger and his wife are tinkering with a device so he can continue one of his favorite pastimes: bowhunting. I don’t doubt that he will get this figured out. Roger functions in solution mode rather than shutdown mode.
He inspires me to my core. So much of what I and the team do at Wellspring is motivation. The type of motivation that helps people realize the potential waiting for them on the other side of just one tiny baby step. It takes a lot of motivation in this global post-traumatic stress-disordered society to believe that change is possible. I salute everyone heading out the door for a walk, going to their yoga class, sitting down to work with a counselor or any activity that requires grit.
Britt Frank, the author of “The Science of Stuck” artfully navigates how inaction leads to numbing out of the senses and more in this gold-standard self-help book. As Britt shares, “Motion is lotion, stuck turns into unstuck the second you take a step in any direction.” this is just one of the many pearls of wisdom in this book; I can’t recommend it enough!
Numbing, addictions, and isolation are symptoms of “shut-down mode”; the opposite of what the human spirit needs to thrive. A “solution mode” is even the tiniest, faintest hope that there are infinite possibilities and that we are never stuck. One of the reasons I am here on earth is to help as many people (including myself) realize that we are never stuck.
Recently, I told my kids that I wanted “you are never stuck!” on my tombstone, so that even from the grave I could be encouraging people with this truth. I expected them to bask in the softly-lit glory of my wisdom. Instead, they burst out laughing, pointing out, “I would most definitely be stuck.”
Maybe I will, instead, choose “movement is medicine.” It’s a reminder that the first way to navigate feeling stuck is to create even a small movement in any direction. Ingesting Britt’s book might be just one of many different steps you could take to get some hope back in your life.
I hope you find your baby step- make it really small and watch the dominoes fall, creating a new reality.
Love People. Love Vitality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.