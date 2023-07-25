Looking for a quick, delicious cup of joe in Delta? Drive through (or walk up) to Ziggies Coffee on Stafford Lane. The Colorado franchise has a new location in Delta and is owned and operated by Delta locals Blake and Danielle Bynum. The store saw one of the best opening weeks for the company to date, which is no surprise considering the location and the nature of supportive citizens in Delta County.
Owners Blake and Danielle Bynum are no strangers to food service in Delta County. Blake's family owned and operated the Delta Super (now Sisson's Feed) for years and built the Foodtown grocery store in Cedaredge. Blake and Danielle took over Foodtown close to 14 years ago and are committed to serving the residents of Delta County. Now they're providing patrons with "go-juice" to keep the community on task.
The ideal location on Stafford Lane near Wal-Mart is convenient for workers in the Delta Health complex as well as miners who carpool to the North Fork from a nearby parking lot – as well as anyone else wanting to grab their favorite coffee concoction through the handy drive-thru that will stay open until 9 pm during the summer. After flirting with the idea of opening a location in Delta – pitched to them by Danielle's sister and her husband, who operate a Ziggies in Ft. Morgan – finding the perfect spot in Delta sealed the deal.
What started as a small coffee shop on the corner of Main Street in downtown Longmont in 2004 has since grown to multiple drive-through and coffeehouse locations across the country. All of the food and supplies at Ziggies come from Colorado, and money from Colorado locations stays in Colorado. Blake and Danielle employ 26 workers from the Delta and Cedaredge area, and the Bynums, as they always have as the proprietors of Foodtown, are adamant about supporting local charity endeavors – especially when it comes to supporting Delta County schools. They are also big supporters of the K-9 division in the Delta Police Department, local veterans, and advocates for mental health awareness.
The drive-through opened on May 16 and logged one of the busiest opening weeks in the franchise's history. As expected, the first week was rife with the growing pains of a new operation as the Bynums experienced equipment failures and more. However, their dedicated staff persevered, and the fine-tuned machine is consistently cranking out cup after cup to happy patrons.
Danielle and Blake hope the community understands the difference between corporate chain stores and locally owned Colorado franchises like Ziggies. They realize that both Delta and the county, as a whole, are growing, and they are proud to be a part of the positive growth that is occurring in our corner of the state. They are invested in the community and are grateful for all their support since they opened the window to their first customer in May. The Bynums are in it for the long haul as they plan to live here on the West Slope, which Blake and Danielle have renamed "the Best Slope" indefinitely.
Take a zip through Ziggies Coffee in Delta. The location features a drive-thru, walk-up window, and outdoor seating from which to enjoy the sunny Delta weather. Ziggies is located at 53 Stafford Ln in Delta. They're open until 9 pm throughout the summer, Monday through Saturday, and until 6 pm on Sunday.
