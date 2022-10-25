  Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education. If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual or written art to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short description of the piece. 

     Thank you to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities. This month’s contributions come to us from North Fork High School under the direction of art teacher, Jamie Roeber. 

Senior Business for Creatives:

The Experiment

The Experiment – Digital.

By Annika Knehs

9th Grade Projects:

Acrylic City Night, Acrylic paint and canvas, Evie DeTienne
By: Kalia Schevene Medium: acrylic paint and paint pen
Sunset Swing, Acrylic paint, Emma Stanfield
Water Lillies, Acrylic Paint, Deja White
Smurf time! Acrylic paint, Aneka Price

Sophomore Projects:

Out of my mind, Procreate , Olivia Tribble
We Are,I-Pad, Ellie Chavez

Junior Projects:

Graphic Art & Design- turning graphic art traditional through various saturations.

