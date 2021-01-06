Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education
If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual art or creative writing to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short quote or biography on the student.
Thanks to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities.
Eric Simental Parra - Delta HS
Medium - Graphite pencil
Aidan Schmalz - Delta HS
medium: ballpoint pen, marker, calligraphy ink, printmaking
Darlene Carrasco - Delta HS
Medium: White Charcoal
Claudia Verdeja - Hotchkiss HS
Since there were a ton of values to work with and establish I used a technique called rendering- using my eraser to draw. I would apply graphite somewhere and make it look pretty dark and then go and erase it to get a lighter value. I found this worked really well in different places.
Grace Lee Jensen Hotchkiss - I’m am 13 and I enjoy art very much. In the beginning I didn’t expect to do leather but I’m very happy with how they turned out and I would love to give a huge thanks to Mrs Roeber she is one of my favorite teachers and I’m so happy I got to meet her.
Alani Kai - Hotchkiss - I hope to go to FIT in New York when I graduate so this art class has been super fun to keep developing design techniques I can utilize after graduation. This project was super fun, I got to learn tech design which I actually really enjoyed.
Diesel Balkon - Hotchkiss - For my final project I wanted to create something that I could be proud of and make it from scratch. A cross necklace was what I envisioned.
