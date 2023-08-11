On May 3, 2022, the voters of Delta County gave Delta Health a truly amazing gift, a vote in favor of a 0.8% sales tax to support its operations and to help it remain independent. It goes without saying that this vote was no small thing in our fiscally conservative community. Your vote sent us a message loud and clear; you believe in this healthcare system and you are willing to make a sacrifice at the cash register to help it remain viable.
July 1st marked the one-year anniversary of Delta Health receiving your sale tax dollars and we wish to extend our sincere gratitude for the tremendous gift you gave us that day in the voting booth. Thank you Delta County; we remain humbled by your generosity and your trust in us.
While it is incumbent on us to thank you, we believe it is equally incumbent to let you know what your tax dollars have provided to the patients of our healthcare system this past year.
From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, the sales tax brought in $3,364,378.30 to the hospital. These tax dollars were used to purchase a new autoclave, instrument washer, portable x-ray machine, emergency room flooring, bar code scanners, and a microscope used for eye surgeries. They were used to make certain improvements to our facilities, including improvements to the CT/PET scanner room and Pain Center c-arm room, parking lot crack seal and sealcoat, and several technology upgrades. Last but certainly not least, these funds were used for the recruitment and retention of skilled non-physician staff. Words cannot adequately express what a difference your investment has made to our dedicated workforce and to the patients they serve.
We remain committed to the fiscal responsibility you have entrusted to us and to providing quality healthcare that our community can trust.
