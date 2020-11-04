With the beautiful golden colors and cooler weather, we feel the year starting to wind down. However, North Fork Valley Creative Coalition is still working hard to boost the economy with events like Artist Sunday, Paonia Holiday Fair, and another new show at West Elk Clinic.
Artist Sunday is a new movement ofering Holiday shopping with individual artists, crafters, and value added food products. Artist Sunday is in the big shopping weekend following Thanksgiving – Sunday November 29, 2020. NFVCC has joined this exciting campaign, and we encourage all North Fork artists to do so as well! It is free to artists and nonprofits. To register as an individual or nonprofit, or to contribute to the campaign as a supporter, go to artistsunday.com
Paonia Holiday Fair is a go! Join us in Downtown Paonia for the Festivities on December 5th. The 200 block of Main will be closed that day to allow for vendors and safe street wandering. Fun, family friendly events will happen all over town. NFVCC is coordinating events, and we invite you to participate or shop. If you have something going on that you’d like to include in promotions, or if you’d like to be a vendor, contact nfvcreativecoalition@gmail.com.
West Elk Clinic and NFVCC are collaborating to fill the Hotchkiss clinic lobby with local art. We just hung show in September, and the next show will go up December 15th. While you are waiting, be sure to take a look around. Many of the pieces are for sale, and all information is on a card next to the piece.
Also, look for upcoming professional development classes for artists, continuing Final Friday Frolics in the new year, and opportunities and resources we share through our newsletter and Facebook pages. For more information and to sign up for our newsletter, visit northforkcreative.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.